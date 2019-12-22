Christians and Jews share the month of December as a time for celebrating significant faith events which joyfully usher in their gift giving seasons. Hanukah and Christmas even bump into each other in December. Those who are devoted to their sacred beliefs become passionate about promoting worship rituals as the ‘reason for the season.’
On the other hand, the secular celebration of the holiday season is big business around the world. “Merry Christmas” and “Happy Holidays” themes promote gift giving often devoid of religious or faith-based attachments. For children, the season is particularly exciting. They are encouraged to be at their best behavior. After all, Santa is making a list and checking it twice since he knows who is being naughty and who is nice.
As a young child, I was not familiar with these traditions. Then, at the age of 10, while in the fourth grade at PS 39 in a very poor barrio in the South Bronx, something fascinating took place in my class as the Christmas break drew near. Our teacher, Miss Keating, asked us to share what gifts we wanted.
It did not take long for my classmates to get into the spirit. A pair of roller skates, resonated with boys and girls. Cap guns and western type gloves topped the list for some. A Schwinn bicycle was blurted out. To my surprise, some students wanted coats and mittens. Others wanted boxing gloves and small train sets. A TV set, toy soldiers, dolls, airplanes and Mr. Potato Head were on the list. Play dough and Chinese checkers too. So, it went.
I was shy and silent. I did not volunteer an answer. She noticed. In a very welcoming manner she asked me, “And Sam, what gift tops your list for Christmas?” I had watched in wonder. In Puerto Rico we received gifts on Three Kings Day, usually a small comb or jar of hair pomade. Practical and cheap. Never a toy.
I was deep in thought about her question. A couple of years ago, on the eve of her 98th birthday, my stepmom told me that as a child I would sit and think all the time. She added, “You were always trying to figure it out...” This was one of those moments. I was awestruck as I heard the list of wishes bouncing off the walls of that urban classroom. Finally, I reached an ‘aha’ moment. I knew what I wanted: “My wish is that every one of my classmates would be happy by having their wishes met.”
Miss Keating paused; she did not expect my answer. All my classmates talked about wanting material things. Later, she confided that my response was spiritual in nature. It was her turn to think and figure things out. The chatter in the classroom did not distract her. She was tuning in on me. Our eyes connected. The souls of a caring teacher and her young mindful disciple embraced. What she said next has stayed with me all these years: “You are very wise.”
I looked up the word ‘wise.’ The dictionary definition was “to having keen understanding and sound judgment.” I was motivated and inspired to own this word and to keep it close to my heart. That concept propelled me to pay attention to the needs of others first. I felt her pride in me. She gave me the gift of self-worth. At the tender age of 10, in spite of trauma, my mission for living a purpose-driven life began to come into focus.
In turn, she honed her teaching skills. She learned that educating students from poverty can be rewarding. Growing the intelligence and wisdom of students with untapped potential is a true gift. Miss Keating no doubt shared her affirmation at the dinner table with her loved ones. My classmates and I gave her bragging rights. Not one penny was spent in making each other wealthy. The gift of enhancing each other’s journey through life, made my Christmas joyful, worth celebrating and more connected with the real reason for the season.