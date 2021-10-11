There are those times in all of our lives that we have looked up to someone other than our parents as people whom we looked at to sculpt our lives.
Sometimes it was an aunt, uncle, sister, brother or even complete strangers who have accomplished great things during their lives.
They are people who set wonderful examples for what we all can accomplish if we simply and sincerely apply ourselves and give our lives over to such work. Hopefully, they are helping our fellow citizens, friends and possibly humanity as a whole in the process.
My personal list has a handful of people on it and they come from various professions, social levels and ethnicities, Some have helped one or two people willing, with no expectation of return, others hundreds or thousands, and some entire communities and nations.
Even a few who have helped the entire world, such as Dr. Ben Carson Sr.
Carson is one of those people in my life who warrants the greatest level of admiration. This coming from extremely humble beginnings and reaching mountain peaks in his professional accomplishments.
Carson was born Sept. 18, 1951, in Detroit.
He spent his early childhood living in Detroit with his mother since an early age, as his parents were divorced.
While, like many of us, he had little potential in school until his mother, who worked, I believe, as a housemaid, challenged him with reading and writing assignments in addition to his normal schoolwork.
Because of his mother’s challenge he developed an interest in learning and earned a scholarship to Yale University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1973.
He went on to earn more scholarships and his medical degree at the University of Michigan in 1977, followed by attendance at Johns Hopkins University Medical School, where he did his residency in neurosurgery.
He later went on to hold professorships in plastic surgery, oncology and pediatrics at Johns Hopkins.
All of this from a young African American man, raised by a mother who I believe saw much more in her son than he did himself and therefore drove him in his direction toward success.
In 2008, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his life’s efforts to that date.
In 2012, Carson, with the help of his wife, published "America the Beautiful: Rediscovering What Made This Nation Great," reflecting his growing interest in politics.
In later years he became active in politics and served as U.S. secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2017-21 during the Trump administration
He was an American politician and neurosurgeon who performed the first successful separation of conjoined twins - attached at the back of the head. The operation was done in 1987 and lasted nearly 22 hours involving a 70-member surgical team. Because of his work, he was known as a world-renowned pediatric neurosurgeon.
He is a man to be looked up to and admired and whose footsteps should be followed by more young people these days.
In closing, to draw from the brilliant Dr. Ben Carson, “We have been conditioned to think that only politicians can solve our problems. But at some point, maybe we will wake up and recognize that it was the politicians who created our problems.”
Remember this man’s accomplishments and his words at election time as you go to the polls.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.