“If you build it, he will come.” So whispers the ghostly voice that provokes Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella to cut a baseball diamond across his cornfield in the 1989 cult classic Kevin Costner blockbuster, "Field of Dreams."
The future payoff for gutting his crop is revealed to Ray in an inspiring vision: legendary Major League slugger Shoeless Joe Jackson gloved and uniformed, scanning the turf amid the maize, ready to play ball once again!
The townsfolk think Ray has lost his mind to risk it all on some reckless scheme. But “build it” he does! And Shoeless Joe does indeed bounce back from the dead! He’s just as young and agile as ever, ready to lean into the game he loves once more, right alongside the same group of guys who lost their professional hardball careers with him decades before.
The fictional film’s release takes place 70 years after the real Shoeless Joe and seven of his Chicago White Sox teammates had been banned from the majors forever. Cut down in his prime over the 1919 “Black Sox” game-throwing scandal that remains unsettled to this day, Shoeless Joe had roamed the South under assumed names, puttering through the minors as player and manager till his game was finally up.
But Kinsella’s field is the stuff that dreams are made of, and by the end of the film, hundreds of cars are seen winding through country roads beaming their headlights toward the baseball diamond’s much bigger floodlights, washing away every woebegotten bit of ridicule and shame and blazing a trail of new hope, all because one man believed!
Moral of the story for Guam’s tourism industry? Everyone wants to believe in something worthy. We all do. So, believe in something yourself, and help re-create a bountiful post-pandemic destination we can all believe in together. Even when beset by fear and doubt.
Gradually our businesses will begin to thrive again if we carefully reopen tourism and intelligently market our warm tropical environs, duty-free shopping, optional tours and resort entertainment to the regional travelers with the time and money to get away and enjoy the island of Guam.
Once we’ve recruited a few early true believers to help us rebuild our vision and together we’ve proven that believing is seeing, eager onlookers will pay to visit any fun, relaxing, revitalized destination for which we are willing to suspend doubt and pay the sacrifice to produce and manage again.
There are more lessons to be drawn from "Field of Dreams," but the driving theme suggests that worthwhile pastimes have a way of bringing folks together and redeeming us from tough times and unresolved differences.
In reality, Shoeless Joe Jackson died at age 64 as a small business owner long after his Major League career was over. In the film, he wants redemption so badly, he’s willing to swoop down from the realm beyond the grave at a younger age just for one more chance to play for the fans again.
Who knows? Maybe with a couple of good years in the new farm league sprung from the "Field of Dreams," he was set to get his redemptive comeback yet!
Spanning a hundred years since the Chicago White Sox lost it all, 2019 was the Guam visitor industry’s last big winning season. Fortunately for the players who put on the show for our welcomed guests and raving fans when business was optimal, most of us are still here in the realm of the living patiently biding our time and truly believing that our best years are yet to come!
Former Gov. Carl T.C. Gutierrez is the president and CEO of the Guam Visitors Bureau, permit czar, and chairman of the Governor’s Economic Strategy Council. Send comments or questions to GVB at communityrelations@visitguam.org.