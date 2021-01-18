Recently, in this newspaper, the Guam Police Department reported a 15% decrease in overall reported crimes.
However, Chief of Police Steve Ignacio stated "that drugs seem to be a motivating factor for a lot of the crimes we're seeing committed."
The chief called out to the community for assistance, expressing his concerns to "ensure the drug problem doesn't permeate and spread to the younger people in their communities."
So, if reported crime is down, why is it that so many people no longer feel safe in their own homes?
The same story indicated that “the cost of a gram of crystal methamphetamine was about $1,000 two decades ago. In 2017, local officials said, the cost for a gram on Guam was between $250 and $500.”
“Ignacio on Thursday said the latest assessment by the Drug Enforcement Administration is that meth now costs about $150 a gram on Guam," according to the same story.
With all due respect to Chief Ignacio, less expensive drugs naturally lead to more users and that in turn leads to more need.
The need causes the price to go higher and that in turn increases the level of financial need to acquire the drug.
The need for more money to buy the drug increases the level of crime associated with the drug use since by that time the users are hopelessly addicted.
A very vicious circle!
Like most of us who lived on Guam in the 1990s, the War on Ice was brutal on many families and wreaked havoc on our island, leaving most of us as witnesses to the negative impacts of methamphetamine use.
It’s widely documented that meth use makes people act out more violently and become manic in their behavior, which creates challenges for law enforcement. These behaviors incite criminal behavior such as murders, homicides, stabbings and shootings.
So, while the chief of police touts reported crime being down, it is evident that violent crimes, such as murder, robbery, rape and assault, are likely on the rise.
However, there is a much bigger problem on the horizon ‒ an ill-equipped, underfunded and understaffed police force.
While the chief hesitates to wage war against drug dealers, passing off this responsibility to our community at large, he only brings focus to the fact that his agency may be unable to shoulder the burden of keeping our community safe and drug-free.
The chief further expressed his desire to "teach parents" about the signs of drug use, only pointing to the fact that methamphetamine use is on the rise among the youth.
Have drug dealers widened their customer base by using the youth, specifically teenagers, to push and sell drugs on our streets like they do in mainland cities?
Based on the chief's statements, it appears that he is aware that youth are playing a big factor in pushing drugs out onto the streets. Perhaps we need to take a closer look at the behaviors in our youth.
Has there been a rise in delinquent youth behavior? If so, how many families are suffering in silence because their teenagers are showing signs of drug use or expressing violent behavior?
This is a cause for concern that exceeds the challenges of COVID-19.
There is no vaccine for this problem!
Stay vigilant folks, and always question what you hear, from your elected and appointed officials. Have them dig deeper for answers and when they share, share all the numbers.
