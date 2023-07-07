Liberation. Freedom. Independence. When the month of July rolls around, so do these three words, on event flyers, store sale ads, greetings, etc. This past July Fourth weekend, celebrations were very much welcomed after our island has been focused on post-Typhoon Mawar cleaning and rebuilding for weeks on end. And because typhoon recovery efforts continue to help dozens of families still struggling and displaced/houseless people in shelters, and fixing up damage, Guam’s Liberation activities have been pared down. Even without the fullest extent of the usual fanfare surrounding Liberation Day, there will still be festivities to commemorate the day the U.S. forces landed on Guam to recapture the island from the Japanese during World War II on July 21.
As an adherent to the belief that “the political/international is personal, and the personal is political/international,” these historical events invite reflection on how the ideas of liberation, freedom and independence present themselves in our lives. This type of personal reflection helps deepen our understanding of the pursuit of the ideals in our society. We not only get to know more about ourselves but also about the world we want to live in.
“When do I feel free?” is a great start. Some people may feel free when they’re traveling to foreign countries because they feel like they can be whatever they want to be. Others may feel free while they engage in adventurous activities, when they’re resting at home after work or when they’re in nature. What emotions accompany the feeling of freedom? You may feel lightness, exhilaration and/or peace. What coexists with the feeling of freedom? It could be safety, choice or access, justice and hope.
“What type of freedom or independence do I need in my life?” I’m sure for many, financial freedom is an answer. Being able to buy what you want comfortably is freedom from the stress of having to make difficult decisions and spending so much time worrying about money. Others may answer bodily freedom, the ability to make good choices about their own body and health, or mental freedom, living fully without mental or psychological burdens.
“What things in my life lessen my freedom or independence?” is a question that allows us to take stock of the barriers or challenges we may have that hinder us from achieving freedom in our lives. While reflecting on this question, a person may become aware that they need a better job to achieve financial freedom. Barriers can also be systemic and beyond the individual. A barrier for someone with mobility issues could be the lack of accessible buildings.
“What do I need to be liberated from?” If you feel stuck, surrounded, or imprisoned, think about what (or who) may have glued or locked you in. Is it the weight of judgment or expectations from others that puts you in a box? Is your “reputation” preventing you from taking on challenges or doing things that aren’t “on brand” or helping your reputation? Is it your comfort zone?
Maybe you need to be liberated from that unhealthy group of people who pull others down with undue criticism or from saying “yes” to everything even though you’re so close to burnout. Maybe it’s liberation from limiting beliefs and behaviors that don’t serve you or others around you, like a scarcity mindset. At times, self-reflection may reveal that the one putting the shackles on us is ourselves, but the good news is that we also hold the keys.
A personal reflection about big ideas that we think exist only in the grand realm of politics, philosophy and history informs us that they indeed exist in our everyday lives. We become more aware of where we stand and how we can help better the world by becoming better people. We see the immeasurable importance of liberation, freedom, and independence and can understand why the oppressed go to great lengths to achieve them. So, as we rebuild our island and celebrate Independence Day and Guam’s Liberation, this is a perfect opportunity for us to rebuild lives that ultimately set us free.
Dulce Amor Imbo is a student pursuing a master’s degree in counseling at the University of Guam. She is a mental health advocate working toward a more sustainable lifestyle and hails from the village of Mangilao.