Is your workplace team dysfunctional? Are you game to find out?
In 2002, consultant Patrick Lencioni published "The Five Dysfunctions of a Team," and it has been a key resource for managers ever since. I’ve presented Lencioni in a few leadership conferences over the years, and his work is brilliant.
Why teams fall short of expectations
One of the first points Lencioni makes is one that startles most leaders. Let’s see how you react to it. He says this: “You can’t have a winning team if you merely build it around exceptional individuals.”
It’s football season now, so let’s use that as an example. Can a highly motivated team of good players, using a solid game plan and executing that plan with precision, beat a squad of elite players, but whose game plan and execution is not as good, nor is their motivation?
If you said “Yes,” you’re right. Every week in the National Football League, there are upsets where a team of lesser talents wins out over another that was expected to easily defeat them. Live2Lead speaker John Maxwell wrote a book several years ago, "Talent is Never Enough." Hard work, dedication, having a plan, being consistent — all factor into success.
Dysfunction No. 1 — Absence of trust
Lencioni’s says that, without trust, teamwork is almost impossible. Without trust, how can employees be open to each other about their weaknesses and mistakes? Without trust, how can failure be a stepping stone to success, instead of a platform for blame?
Without trust, morale is going to be low, and employee turnover will be high. This is not an opinion ... it’s a guarantee.
Trust binds workers together
People who trust each other want to work together, are more productive, more supportive, and stay employed longer.
Lencioni says that this trust is glue for the organization. It gives confidence to workers that those around them have good intentions, and there is no reason for them to worry that someone is going to blindside them.
Is “trust glue” easy to achieve?
Frankly, it’s not. Especially in the current work climate. It’s harder for us to trust others than it used to be. We need to see how others deal with situations, and with us.
In addition, while trust takes time to build up, wrong actions can lose it in a flash.
So how do you start to plant seeds of trust? It has to start with senior leaders. When leaders are the first to step up and demonstrate their willingness to be open and admit to mistakes, others will feel more comfortable to do the same. Workers will see you in a positive light, and they’ll have a renewed interest in following you.
It’s not a quick fix
Too many managers seek instant solutions to issues like this. Building up that new glue is still a person-to-person process, and trust has to be earned with consistent effort over weeks, months and years.
The glue is between individuals and — by extension — to teams and the organization. It’s people investing faith in each other.
So how long will it take?
I can answer that with another question — how much trust is enough?
The reality is that when you stop planting those seeds, you pull the plug on trust, and it slowly drains away. Planting seeds is a company culture issue. It’s a building block of leadership. You never want to stop.
You can’t get a harvest until you put seeds in the ground. Not one seed, but many. Then, you nurture them daily. Over time, you see growth.
Try this
Here’s an exercise from Lencioni that might work for you.
1. Have all team members identify the single most important contribution that each of their peers makes to the team. An option to that is, how does each peer add value to the team?
The purpose is for each individual to understand that their good work is noticed and appreciated by their co-workers.
2. Then, each team member identifies the one thing he/she would like to improve for the good of the team.
Get a good discussion going and encourage everyone to take part.
Next Tuesday, we’ll discuss another team dysfunction, the fear of conflict.
Make sure you spend time this week scattering seeds. Somebody will be glad you did.
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.