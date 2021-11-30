Are you now a member of a dysfunctional work team? Most of us should be nodding our head, as mild dysfunction is virtually universal.
What’s missing?
The last two weeks, we’ve looked at why groups jump off the tracks and don’t perform to their potential. Patrick Lencioni’s book, The Five Dysfunctions of a Team has been our guide.
Dysfunction number three from the book is a lack of commitment. It’s not from everybody, as some people do show commitment. Some are likely “all in,” but that may not be enough to offset the partial or total lack of commitment on the part of others.
Lack of commitment is silent
People generally don’t stand up in a meeting and proclaim, “I am not committed to the direction of our leadership.”
Instead, they just don’t put out at the same level as they would if they were totally on board. You, as the manager, might wish they would be vocal about it so you could address the issue and reach them, but it rarely happens.
Why won’t people commit?
There are numerous reasons, and what I find to be common are:
1. They don’t connect with the message and vision. It doesn’t excite them.
2. There are too many changes. The leaders may be pitching a new direction every year or two. Why are employees being asked to make a solid commitment when it seems management can’t do that?
3. Some workers have a lingering problem with their boss. It’s tougher to show commitment when that relationship isn’t working well.
4. A certain group of people are simply not committers, and likely never have been. Perhaps there is a fear of committing.
Solution: Show interest
In our course, RPM: Recognition, Praise, and Motivation, we stress that managers must commit first, and that commitment has to be getting to know workers. Showing interest in someone, and convincing them that you’re in their corner, can change an attitude.
I’ve personally witnessed this, where a manager’s attention has resulted in a worker ramping up their production, sharing ideas, and generally becoming a bigger contributor.
Solution: Be consistent
Showing interest is not a one-time effort. You plant seeds often and then water them daily. If you ever want to see a harvest, this is how that happens.
Solution: Sell it better
Once we have a greater understanding of the worker, we can more effectively craft our message to them for whatever we want them to buy into.
A dash of confidence and enthusiasm won’t hurt. I recall managers trying to pitch me on an idea, with it being obvious they weren’t excited about it.
Look, people want to know if you’ve done your homework, and really believe in what you’re trying to sell them. If you’re not excited, what do you expect from them?
Solicit feedback
Let workers feed back to you, and listen when they do. When workers feel their voice is heard by leadership, they’re more apt to agree to sign up for where you tell them you’re headed.
At the same time, the feedback can help you make a better plan. Don’t try to go it alone. The more brains involved, the better the plan can be. If not on the strategy side, maybe the feedback will help on the implementation side.
Sell it better (more)
If you’ve done well with building rapport, as discussed, the worker should be open to your message. Then, show them the options you see and make a case for why your choice is best.
Tell them what’s in it for them if they go along. Explain the consequences of your selection as well as other options, or what you believe will happen if no action is taken.
You need a deadline
Lencioni also believes in setting clear deadlines for deciding whether to commit. Don’t leave it open-ended. If you need people to be on board, they need to decide.
Giving a firm deadline will put people in a position where they have to consider the issues and decide what’s right for them.
