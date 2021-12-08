Is dysfunction making things tough in your workplace? Today, we conclude our four-part series on groups that find it tough to consistently generate high performance.
Once again, our guide is Patrick Lencioni’s book, "The Five Dysfunctions of a Team."
If you missed the first three segments, you can find them on the Guam Daily Post website, by entering the following into your web browser:
Part 1 — https://bit.ly/dys-1
Part 2 — https://bit.ly/dysf-2
Part 3 — https://bit.ly/dysf-3
Accountability can be elusive
Avoiding accountability is the fourth of Lencioni’s dysfunctions, and it can show up in things including unproductive behaviors, missed deadlines and quality control that varies.
Looking back to the third dysfunction covered, lack of commitment, if you don’t have commitment and buy-in, you don’t really have an agreement that allows you to hold each other accountable to the plan.
Without true agreement, people may feel a decision has been thrust upon them and they had no say in the matter. It’s tough to generate buy-in that way.
One-way conversations don’t cut it
Successful projects feature in-depth discussions, with all parties participating.
You want as much feedback as you can get, solving problems in the planning stages.
That’s where buy-in grows, and someone who is emotionally connected to the work will accept accountability.
It has to go a step further
Personal accountability is critically important, but a team needs more. What we really want to see is workers believing in the project so much and having those emotional ties, that they hold each other accountable. This can be a rocky road.
Relationships can impact accountability
Lencioni’s research led him to the conclusion that when good rapport develops in a team, people also become reluctant to hold each other responsible for performance and results.
People value those relationships. Am I going to make accountability a huge issue, if there’s a risk I might end up trashing a relationship over it?
Yet, if the relationship was really solid, wouldn’t it stand up to the two people honoring their commitment by expecting each other to deliver on it?
If the relationship is in jeopardy because you hold me accountable for results, then what kind of a relationship was it in the first place?
Accountability forges relationships
I’ve had the privilege to talk with people who served on a team that was pushed to an extreme in order to succeed in their mission. They relied on one another to perform to the best of their abilities, and to be accountable for delivering results.
All were different, but they shared one characteristic — the bond that existed between team members was so extraordinarily strong that it lasted far beyond the active service of the team itself.
For some, it was a military combat operation with lives on the line. A lack of accountability could see people end up going home in a box.
I interviewed the late Wilt Chamberlain, who won NBA titles with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers. Chamberlain, arguably the greatest basketball player of all time (sorry, Michael Jordan), spoke about the need for every player to be “all in” or you can’t win a championship.
I’ve also had CEOs tell me about teams they had that came together and accomplished great things, and the shared accountability was key to the long-lasting nature of the relationship.
In all cases, people went through a powerful and unique experience together, and the bonds became permanent.
Losing sight of results can hurt
The fifth and final dysfunction of a team is not paying attention to results. You might think this wouldn’t be a problem at this stage.
After all, we’ve established trust, beaten down conflict, made a commitment, and bought in on accountability. What is it about the results that might cause trouble?
The fact that we are human beings, and we tend to be focused on our personal achievement more than anything else.
Therefore, the group leader has to continually push the team results, remind everyone of the significance of the work, and outline the next steps to be taken.
All teams are dysfunctional in some way. Awareness of our problems and shortcomings gives us a far better chance to overcome them.
Lencioni makes the point that great, top-performing teams spend a lot of time together. Think about that as you plan your growth.
Looking for greater commitment from team members? Jerry Roberts can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.