The journal, "The Conversation," points out that the naming of the celebration as "Easter" seems to go back to the name of a pre-Christian goddess in England, Eostre, who was celebrated at the beginning of spring.
It goes on: "The only reference to this goddess comes from the writings of the Venerable Bede, a British monk who lived in the late seventh and early eighth century … Bede wrote that the month in which English Christians were celebrating the resurrection of Jesus had been called Eosturmonath in Old English, referring to a goddess named Eostre. And even though Christians had begun affirming the Christian meaning of the celebration, they continued to use the name of the goddess to designate the season.”
What we discover when we dig into the etymology of such popularly used words, like Easter, is truly fascinating. It is also a reminder that many religious traditions have their origins in pre-Christian cultural practice and have to be fully understood in that broader context.
The holy day of Easter is the most important day in the Liturgical Calendar of Christians as it commemorates the resurrection of Jesus. It promises salvation and everlasting life. It is a Christian religious celebration of hope, rebirth and joy which is now also observed as a secular holiday in the popular culture that aligns with the changing of the seasonal shift from winter to spring.
While the term Easter is used largely in English-speaking countries, the term for the Jewish festival of Passover is used in other parts of the world. In Greek, it is Pascha. In the Torah, Passover is the festival that commemorates the liberation of the Jewish people from Egyptian enslavement. It is also the most important Jewish festival which is celebrated in the same season. Here in Guam, the CHamoru term for Easter is Påsgua.
My 3-year old niece, Emilia, informed me the other day that we have egg hunts, and have baskets filled with chocolates shaped as chicks and bunnies or eggs because they are symbols of new life. Explaining to young children why we celebrate Easter in the way we do reminds us of these connections.
When we meditate on the betrayal, crucifixion, death and resurrection of the person of Jesus Christ from a Christian faith perspective, we can better understand what has happened in the last few years in the Catholic church here in Guam. The filing of abuse cases by those injured brought out of hiding the acts of betrayal among those we trusted. These Judas-like figures were respected and loved by members of our community. We couldn’t fathom the betrayal of the sacred trust we put in the representatives of Christ in our midst.
Yet the story of Christ’s own betrayal by two of his beloved apostles shows us that forgiveness is possible. Peter, who denied Christ three times before the rooster crowed, repented and repaired his betrayal. Judas despaired. He could not imagine forgiveness. He did not have hope. He could not be redeemed.
Easter, from the Christian vantage point, provides us an opportunity to make amends, to forgive, to be hope-filled. Our community has endured the COVID-19 pandemic together. We have overcome many challenges that we could never have anticipated two years ago. We are likely to face even greater threats to our well-being in the years ahead.
We must see our way through issues that divide us with respect and dignity. It is easy to vilify those who believe differently. It is harder to agree to disagree and respect each other’s perspectives without judgement.
Again, Christ comes to our rescue by showing us how we can act.
In the story of the accused woman who is being chased and slandered by the crowd, Jesus invites all those who viciously threaten to punish the woman with the admonition, “He who is without sin, cast the first stone.”
We can be so quick to hurl insults and fling hurtful accusations at those who do not think or act like us. This day is the perfect day to bury that which is harmful and divides us. Let’s celebrate with unfettered joy.
Happy Easter! May the feast of the Resurrection of our Lord fill your hearts with peace and love.