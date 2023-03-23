Over the years, we have studied the most important policy concerns on Guam. Generally, the top five concerns include education, economy/jobs, health care, crime, and infrastructure, including power and water concerns. Education and the economy/jobs usually rank in the top two. Infrastructure generally runs about fifth place. While the rankings often go up and down, the core concerns related to each of these areas have remained remarkably consistent and unchanged.
Part of the reason things have remained unchanged is that our leaders are generally pretty good at describing problems, but not very good at creating lasting solutions to resolve them. One exception seems to be the infrastructure water and power concerns. Perhaps it is because the politics was taken out of these areas and elected leaders can't tinker with or micromanage things.
In education, the physical conditions of schools have been a constant concern over the years. From who cuts the grass or serves the food or who cleans and maintains schools, it seems every scheme possible dreamed up at the Legislature has been advocated or tried. In my view, the solutions should be a return to the basics and this will take critical choices from all involved. Actually, there are two levels of concerns. One set is individual learning site based and the other deals with systems concerns, including teacher certifications and management support.
In terms of the economy and jobs, we will very likely maintain our tourism focus in the private sector. As I said several years ago, I believe the total legalization of marijuana was extremely reckless for Guam in several critical areas, including how it will affect our tourism market. It seems no real thought or planning went into these extremely radical shifts in policy. Guam went from “allow cancer patients to use marijuana” to the radical views held by some leaders today. There were simply far better ways to decriminalize marijuana and not risk the economy in the process. This is a failure to know and understand our primary tourism markets.
In terms of health care, health care provider education and training is likely our most overlooked area. Guam can build the biggest hospital in the region. Without trained and qualified professionals to support health care, we will end up with just a big building. I first explored this point around 2003 when I led efforts to improve health policy on Guam. The critical gap was improving how we trained and developed nurses using a cooperative system.
Finally, for crime, most roads lead to illegal drugs, particularly meth and other emerging substances. When we talk to people about crime, most citizens fear burglary. Most citizens link burglary and home theft to illegal drugs. When Guam decided to totally go to pot on its marijuana policy, the illegal drug dealers simply shifted to selling more serious drugs at higher rates. This, in turn, will lead to much higher crime rates in the near future. We just haven’t crawled out of COVID conditions yet. Soon we will have fentanyl problems too.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.