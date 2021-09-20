Having lived on Guam for more than 50 years now, I have always wondered why so many things fail so often. Or why we repeatedly hear our elected officials (note I do not say leaders) offer patchwork solutions to these same problems.
It seems like every day I get at least one text message about a water leak or main break somewhere on the island.
Before text messaging, the same thing very likely happened but then only those affected by the leaks would know, after the fact!
Now, everyone with a cellphone knows about the leaks as well.
Years ago, if you didn’t read one of the newspapers or watch the evening news you didn’t know what was going on.
Today there is Kandit News, which, by the way, seems to be far timelier and on the point than any other local media.
However, what follows is actually a first for Guam.
During the past 19 months the government of Guam has been given somewhere in the vicinity of $1.8 billion in COVID-19 aid funding. That is more than twice the annual budget for the entire government of Guam. This was on top of what they managed to squeeze out of local businesses.
On top of this, the Legislature recently passed additional funding for next year's budget that nearly equaled a budget that would have been seen under normal economic conditions.
This in spite of the fact that we have lost thousands of civilian jobs, very likely hundreds of businesses have closed their doors for good, others have curtailed business by extreme measures and our No. 1 economic generator, tourism, is in the tank and will remain there for years ahead.
Thank God we have the U.S. military here to help balance some of the losses.
Our governor continues to make last-minute and erratic decisions relative to COVID-19 restrictions; the Legislature and governor have refused to hold off on increasing the minimum wage or have refused to reduce the gross receipts tax.
All of this has been done while creating more government jobs and paying government workers even though they did not show up for work during the height of the pandemic.
All the while, tens of thousands of civilian employees and voters suffered, in spite of government employees drawing full pay.
As public officials and appointees, you cannot consciously do all of these things and at the same time claim to care about the health and welfare of the people of Guam.
My criticisms do not include those hard-working front-line employees in public safety and our health care support communities.
What we have seen are probably some of the worst cases of vote pandering on the part of elected officials during my entire time living on Guam.
If all of these elected officials truly cared about the overall health and safety of Guam residents, the Department of Public Health and Social Services would maintain much better basic health and safety programs.
Elected officials would also levy higher taxes and fees on the food and consumable items that are actually at the root of so many of the comorbidity problems. The things that are “really” the killers of so many of our citizens.
Instead of pandering for votes for the coming elections, these elected officials really need to take stock of the overall health and welfare of this entire community closer to heart and make decisions that really make a long-term difference for our island community.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.