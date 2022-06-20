Have you ever wondered why it takes so long for the people, into whom you have placed your trust and elected to public office, to make tough decisions?
You wonder why they are not making timely decisions on tough, crucial matters that will impact your life and the lives of your children and relatives during times of dire need. These would be decisions that are sorely needed in times like the ones we are experiencing today.
Have you wondered why they couldn’t see these difficult times coming and adjust their spending to avoid or properly deal with them, thereby ensuring that you and your family could keep your heads above the economic flood waters with which we are currently faced?
Have you ever thought of the myriad of things that they’ve kept talking about doing, like building a new hospital, improving or replacing schools – like Simon Sanchez High – reducing crime, and stopping the destructive drug trade that is somehow in place even with only three ports of entry? The list goes on and on.
You elected them into public office and gave them this power over your lives.
You trusted them to look out for your best interests and those of your children and extended family.
That power can help you or harm you while they continue to live happily off of the tax dollars extracted from your hard-earned wages. These are the same tax dollars that are used for their respective salaries and benefits. And the same tax dollars that are taken from your wages or your company revenue to run the government.
Notice that I said run the government. Not fatten it with more employees or simply justify why they should increase the wages of government employees. Their actions have created an even greater gap between you, as a private employee and voter, and government employees.
Have you ever questioned why those in public office believe they should have special privileges to favor their friends or business associates while you and your family and small business associates continue to suffer?
Take the time to look back on what these elected officials promised you in order to get your precious vote so they could stay nuzzled up to the fat hog called the Government of Guam.
Then compare that to what they have actually accomplished during their time in office.
You can even take the time to swing by their office and ask them for a copy of their election platform from the previous election so you can compare it to what they have actually accomplished on your behalf. It’s a public document so it is rightfully yours to access.
They are your employees – from the governor on down – it is not the other way around!
They and their families survive and thrive off of your hard-earned tax dollars. Federal dollars to help Guam residents were deposited in a company they own.
You owe it to yourself, your family, your future and that of our island to take the time and ask those hard questions and make the comparisons between what they promised and what they actually delivered.
Then take action at the election booth.
There is currently more than $300,000,000 in federal funding in a government bank account along with somewhere in excess of $60,000,000-plus in local government revenue in excess of budgeted amounts.
This is all YOUR money, not the government's own.
You have simply elected these people to represent, and communicate with you on how that money is best spent.
It is time to start holding their feet to the fire and demanding that your employees do what is in the best interests of all of Guam.
The responsibility is yours for the taking.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.