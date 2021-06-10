In my field, whenever we look at a question, we like to go to source materials. For example, if there is a law or mandate, I require my students to look at what is in the Guam Code or Organic Act of Guam to make sure they understand what is being said. The reason I do this is that there are a lot of people in this community who simply repeat the same bad information over and over again. In addition to reading the laws, I also encourage those who are interested to read the materials related to the passage of laws. These include discussions by the senators at the hearings, testimony for or against the bill and other related items.
As I said last year, I do not believe that a primary election is allowed for the Guam delegate to Congress. In the Organic Act of Guam and other federal laws, this position requires an at-large election with a runoff election if one person does not receive a simple majority. For delegates from Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, this is a specified process. For the delegates to Congress from American Samoa and the CNMI, their governments are allowed an option of a primary. Also unlike Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, delegates can be elected in a general election by a plurality of votes.
While the language is somewhat more vague, I believe that primary elections for governor and the Legislature are problematic. The office of the governor has an election modeled after the Guam legislative elections. If we look at the provision for the Guam legislative elections, it says, “That in any elections to the legislature, every elector shall be permitted to vote for the whole number of at-large candidates to be elected, ...” This indicates possibly that the artificial partisan primary structure we use may not be allowed. If there are 40 candidates for the Guam Legislature at the primary, a person should be able to vote for any 15 they choose, not just those in the political party column of their choice. The same view would likely apply to the governor’s race. If there are five candidates running, the top two vote-getters should proceed. While these points are arguable, they should be discussed before the 2022 election cycle.
In general, I do not think primary elections are needed at all. A general election with a runoff method for the delegate and governor offices would likely serve our community better. This would also eliminate a lot of the gaming used in our election processes. I also do not think that 15 senators has worked out well for Guam. All else equal, I think that 21 senators was better for two basic reasons. First, with 15 senators, they all nest in the center and we don’t really have persons with outer or fringe views in the Legislature. I think having these outer views is important. Second, it is far too easy to override vetoes with fifteen. Twenty-one is better.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.