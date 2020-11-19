The elections are finally over, but this is a start, not a conclusion. In the next two years, our elected leaders are going to work on laws and policies. We will also crawl out of this pandemic status in the next six months. For the most part, it has likely been over 20 years since our government has engaged in a genuine effort to create real, lasting and positive change. Instead, we seem to have a government fixated on fairly trivial concerns and symbolic actions. If the government wants to actually make history, it could easily tackle several of the items I list below.
First, our government could dust off the Guam Commonwealth proposal, make the corrections raised by Congress and resubmit it. A “conference committee” function should be included in this new proposal to allow problem areas to be further adjusted. A commonwealth is just a place holder status for Guam, but it is a step forward.
Second, the government could dust off the constitution that has already been approved by the U.S. Congress and place it on an implementation schedule. This would allow Guam to phase in parts of the constitution and hold amending conventions to address critical parts prior to full implementation. American Samoa, which is also a U.S. territory, has had a constitution for many years with no effect on political status. I commonly explain this point as "a constitution allows Guam to move around the political furniture in its house of government. Political status is deciding which political neighborhood to live in.”
Third, Guam should lobby Congress to change our voice in Congress to a resident commissioner with a four-year term, rather than the current delegate with a two-year term. We should also ask that Congress allow Guam and the U.S. territories to have a voice in the U.S. Senate. In 1423K of the Organic Act of Guam, there is a specific provision for the right to petition. We don’t use this tool very well.
Fourth, the Guam Legislature and governor should spend the next two years revising and updating the Guam Code. All unfunded mandates and other junk laws should be removed. For example, we have a law dating from the early 1970s kung fu movie era that requires karate experts to register. These kinds of blue laws should not be on the books. Also, many legal mandates have been twisted over the years due to lazy amendments. This should be fixed.
Finally, in the short term, our government should plan to crawl out of this pandemic. A one-size-fits-all approach does not work. At least for COVID-19 purposes, we are a community that can be divided into two parts. There are those who are at minimal risk. There are those who would be seriously afflicted if infected. Then there are persons who live with at-risk persons. The real concern for COVID-19 is tipping over our health capacity. We need to make a strategy based on risk levels and points of interaction. This may work better.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.