I admit it, I am a doomscroller which, if you haven’t heard, is a person who looks for bad news. To be clear, I’m not looking for tragic stories, I’m only looking for updated coronavirus data from as many sources as I can in order to craft a realistic virus avoidance plan. If you watch the ABC Evening News with David Muir, for example, you know that over the last several weeks not one mention has been made of the coronavirus infection, hospitalization or death rates in the United States. It is as though the preposterous notion that once last year’s presidential election was over, coronavirus wouldn’t be news anymore, has come true. If you want to know the latest figures today, you would need to do a little digging. Therefore, I doomscroll, as they say.
In addition, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lately been giving some conflicting information that troubles me as a teacher. On Feb. 12th, the New York Times reported that the CDC announced “teacher vaccination should not be considered a prerequisite for reopening shuttered schools.” Yet during another press conference, the CDC director admitted, “I think we need a lot more resources in order to get the schools safe.”
Hmmm. Let’s unpack this: Schools need a lot more resources, however, protected teachers are not one of them. Or is it that we need to make sure the 25% of students who are no-shows need to return; therefore, we need to spend money getting them into the building over the need to vaccinate the teachers. Or maybe it’s that the “resources” the CDC speaks of include more money to pay the heating bills in this polar vortex in order to keep as many people as we can sealed indoors while the teachers go without vaccinations.
Ok, I get it. Teacher health and safety are not priorities; certainly not as much as opening schools.
The hippo in the hall, the orca in the office, the cow in the cafeteria – here it is: Public education, as much as it is extolled the universal right for every child and a sacred pillar of our democracy, is in equal part or more – are you sitting down? D-A-Y-C-A-R-E.
Schools are day camp! How do we know this? How many stories have we heard of frustrated parents needing to supervise their children while online learning? As many as we heard about student failing rates, that’s how much. Who are demanding that schools open because they are stressed? Parents.
Mothers and fathers cannot handle their kids during the day. Children interfere with their schedules and routines. So they send them to school where they might happen to learn.
I have searched and searched for stories and studies that analyze how many parents fear their child falling behind on their learning versus their irritation of being bothered with watching them during the day, and – you guessed it – I couldn’t find one. Anyway, it’s obvious.
More to the point, when Washington, D.C., mandates the reopening of schools, they are not requiring that students actually pass. Rather, they are specifying the re-opening of the economy and the return of workers to the workforce, conveniently made possible by classroom teachers and school staff.
So let’s just call it what it is. Public schools are as much what the Federal government terms FAPE – free, appropriate public education, as they are what I’m now coining FACE - free attention to children every day. Never has the elephant in this room trumpeted more than during this pandemic. And it is something that we all need to deeply consider.
As I’m thinking about it, I’ve lost count of how many couples I’ve known over the years who were so glad that their children arrived at school age so they could no longer pay for daycare or stop being a full-time parent. It never occurred to me exactly how that burden was
transferred until the coronavirus crisis. It did not even cross my mind when I became a teacher several years ago, but it has become oh so clear.
The truth is, no one is really teaching traditionally since we’ve reopened. We’re keeping our distance, we’re remaining mostly online-based because we need to be prepared for the next lockdown, and there are dozens of kids and some teachers who are regularly under quarantine for either being infected by or exposed to COVID-19.
So yeah, students may be learning, though few are actually excelling. But make no mistake, teachers are mostly administering safety supervision, like camp counselors do. Ask anyone of us – we remind students more to pull up their masks and social distance, than we do anything else.
And this, my friends, is some much-needed classroom reality.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.