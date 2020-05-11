I met with an old friend while at Happy Mart one Saturday and he commented that there were at least two positive outcomes resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. One is that people's hands are cleaner, and the second is that it's forcing us to go back to the basics in life. I looked at him and said, "You're right."
Before I wrote this article, the governor announced that all nonessential government services would be suspended for at least two more weeks. A few days later, she signed an executive order mandating the closure of in-dining, social and recreational businesses for the same period of time. She further discouraged large social gatherings and unnecessary travel, all with the well-intentioned effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. It's an inconvenient yet necessary measure.
While the governor has eased the restrictions on retail activities starting Sunday, restaurant dine-ins are still not allowed and gatherings are limited to no more than 10.
As hours passed on the first day schools were closed, my wife, who is a teacher, and her colleagues were receiving text messages and social media posts from parents who were asking about what they were supposed to do with their children now that they can't go to school. "They're driving me crazy – how do I deal with them? Find a cure quick so I can send them back to their teacher!"
A few days into the "social distancing" mandate, and as people were forced to stay home, there was a steady increase of texts and posts from people who were getting bored and contracting extreme cases of cabin fever. "I can't eat out, go watch a movie or go golfing. What am I supposed to do?" It was then that I thought to myself, "This is the time to reset and reconnect."
We have become a "socially convenient" society, so much so that staying at home, eating a home-cooked meal and having a conversation around the dining table is something that many people aren't used to doing anymore. Then there's being in the house with everyone who lives there – "Wait, when did you start staying here?"
I've never been a great fan of social media "my take on the news" reporting and texting, especially when it comes to conversations and information on news and events that matter. With all the different apps available, it seems that we're privy to the back story of breaking news before it gets reported. Last month, my wife found out in one of her chat groups about Guam's first death due to COVID-19 – about 1:30 a.m. What was interesting was that it was shared on her chat group before breakfast and way before a press release was issued. And while this was occurring, what I call "panic posts" were also being shared. Panic posts are those "this is how you beat the virus" posts from someone's sister's cousin who heard it from her brother's girlfriend's husband. Huh?
What I'm getting at is although it is unfortunate that social distancing and home isolation is an inconvenient necessity, it gives us the time to reconnect with loved ones and reset our lives to pay attention to what our priorities should be.
Dust off those old photo albums. (Remember those?) Clean out those closets full of clothes and other stuff you stored but forgot – some of them still with the Gibson's receipts. Pull out and play those antiquated board games like Scrabble and Monopoly. FaceTime or group video chat with relatives or long-lost friends as they should've been home, too. Create or update that family tree project you promised to complete, or have an "Iron Chef" competition against your kids to see who can make the best peanut butter-infused orange marmalade corned beef omelet. I just made that up – don't try it.
Make a family legacy journal with each family member contributing stories of their best memories. Build a family garden so you can start to grow tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplants or other fruits and vegetables you'll all enjoy. Do things that are productive and meaningful, that can help take your mind off the things you cannot control, and that can help you discover and reconnect with those who mean most to you. You'll be pleasantly surprised at how fast time will fly.
Stay safe and all the best.
Frank Blas Jr. is a former senator and adjunct professor, and president of Frank Blas and Associates. For more information, visit Islandlifeopportunities.com or email islandlife.opportunity@gmail.com.