Fifty years before the pandemic, I made a habit of traveling throughout the Western Pacific to experience firsthand how our island brothers and sisters lived, to empathize with their plights and celebrate their achievements. I loved the great outdoors, getting to know the peoples of the vast Blue Continent of Oceania and immersing myself in their rich cultures.
After I was elected as a Guam senator in 1972, I became a founding member of the Association of Pacific Island Legislatures (APIL). And during my first term as governor of Guam, I founded the Council of Micronesian Chief Executives.
But even before I entered politics, my wife, former first lady Geri Gutierrez, and I always welcomed students and travelers from other Pacific islands into our home as members of our family.
While abroad, I enjoyed hunting and fishing with close friends in the wilds of a host of islands, including Kosrae, Chuuk, Pohnpei, Palau, Yap, Ulithi Atoll, the Marshall Islands, Saipan, Tinian, Rota, Pagan, the Solomons, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, and Papua New Guinea. For me, this was the best way to get to know the character of my companions, many of whom would become top leaders in their own communities.
I fondly remember attending the Pacific Executive-Legislative Summit hosted by APIL in Rota in 1997 when I was governor of Guam. As an old friend, I was warmly welcomed by lawmakers from all over Micronesia before we got down to the important business at hand.
Such associations are critical assets for leaders of vision who realize that our individual domiciles can only remain as vital as the networks we take the time to cultivate through personal connection.
Nowhere is this fact more evident than in the many times that the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government has sent line crews to Guam to help restore electricity to our community after a typhoon toppled utility poles and shut down baseload generators. Naturally, Guam has always reciprocated.
In 1996, I dispatched the Guam National Guard to Palau to help restore utilities after the Koror-Babeldaob Bridge collapsed and severed a water main. Our troops brought desalination equipment to provide fresh water. When Super Typhoon Paka devasted Guam in 1997, Palau sent dozens of carpenters and construction workers to help us rebuild.
Diversifying together
On Guam, COVID-19 has finally forced us to face the fact that we can no longer rely on commoditized tourism and federal spending alone if we want to graduate our economy to a higher plane of engagement with the modern world.
By integrating technology and incubating new sustainable industries, we can help meet the world’s demands with scalable niche products and services. But to do this effectively as the gateway to Micronesia, Guam must refortify its interdependence with other destinations across the region.
Ensuring safe passage
My whole career has been shaped by an inclusive approach to improving standards of living and the quality of life for Western Pacific islands and the cultural melting pot of Guam. And that work continues to this day.
I’m delighted every time an elected official asks me to support or advise them on a new initiative that draws inspiration from the legacy of regionalism laid by my generation. It demonstrates that they, too, are transcending cutthroat competitiveness in the interest of interisland harmony.
They recognize that a tightly knit coalition of small island communities provides socioeconomic security that sustains the supply of shared resources.
Thankfully, then-Sen. Kelly Marsh has taken up the torch with her new Guam Interregional Commerce Commission Act. Signed into law by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero toward the conclusion of the 35th Legislature, this act formalizes the pursuit of mutually beneficial economic relationships with our island neighbors. Marsh asked me to endorse this creative concept. I gladly did and her bill is now codified.
As Guam contains the coronavirus, we should keep renewing traditional alliances with a sense of trust and cooperation. This will be a challenge as we rebound from the socioeconomic devastations of COVID-19 and navigate the viral vulnerabilities of small, under-resourced islands. But I can tell you from firsthand experience how much this shared sense of togetherness helps overcome every obstacle.
Carl TC Gutierrez is a former two-term governor of Guam who now serves as chairman of the governor’s Economic Strategy Council and president & CEO of the Guam Visitors Bureau.