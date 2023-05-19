May is a month dedicated to raising awareness about mental health. It presents a significant opportunity for us to shed light on the unseen struggles faced by hundreds of people in our island community and millions of individuals worldwide. Let us take this opportunity to focus on a particularly vulnerable group: military veterans and their families. Their unique mental health challenges call for our unwavering support and compassion.
Our veterans have served our island and country with great courage and dedication, often leaving a lasting impact on their emotional and psychological well-being. Conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, depression, and substance abuse are too familiar among those who have served and their families. As you read this, I am sure you can think of a few people close to you who may be suffering from these issues. But we can make a difference by standing with them and offering our support.
As an island community, we can unite to ensure that no veterans or their family members feel alone in their struggle. Our island leaders must demand that the federal government improve how our veterans get access to their benefits. Most importantly, we must improve how they get access to specialized mental health services designed specifically for veterans and their families. We must recognize that the current system is not working, and our veterans deserve more, and they deserve better. Let's continue working with our local leaders to ensure our veterans receive the care and support they need.
But our responsibility continues. The effects of military service also reverberate throughout the lives of veterans' families. We must also acknowledge and address the impact on families by providing resources and support. Our local and federal offices must recognize this need and work on extending their services to encompass the families of veterans, fostering a holistic approach to mental health care. Although our veterans are the priority, we must not forget the importance of taking care of their families as well.
This month, I want to encourage you to consider reaching out to the veterans in your life and asking them how they're doing. Offer a safe space for them to share their experiences, fears and triumphs. Show empathy and validation, recognizing their sacrifices for freedom. Reach out to their family members as well, and see how they’re doing. See how you can help provide any kind of emotional support. Even a quick check-in phone call could improve a veteran's or their family’s day.
Education is also vital in understanding the challenges faced by our island veterans. Let's expand our knowledge by reading books, online articles, and personal stories about their unique journeys. By doing so, we can better understand their challenges and offer the support they need.
Sharing their stories with others can also make a difference. Let your friends, co-workers, and neighbors know about the realities faced by our veterans and their families. We can contribute to a more supportive and inclusive community by spreading awareness and dispelling misconceptions.
Supporting and attending fundraisers, community gatherings, or even online events organized by any of the island veteran nonprofits is another way to show our support. Our presence and participation can make a meaningful impact and inspire others to get involved. Many of them you can find on Facebook. Go like and follow their pages, and show up to one of their events.
Supporting our island veterans and their families requires ongoing commitment, understanding and compassion. Let's stand together, united in our determination to provide the support and care our island veterans and their families deserve. Together, we can make a positive difference and ensure that no veteran or their family member feels left behind on their path to healing and well-being.
Let us inspire each other to make Mental Health Awareness Month a time of hope, unity and compassion for island veterans, their families and our island.
Vincent Borja is a doctorate of business researcher studying organizational leadership and holds a master's degree in business administration and master's degree in leadership, respectively. He is an Army combat veteran, a digital entrepreneur and a mentor to first-generation professionals in career development and planning.