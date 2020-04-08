With the cancellation of Guam Department of Education classes for the rest of the school year, students can continue to learn through GDOE's Distance Learning Initiative.
This initiative can also help parents looking for ways to keep their kids busy and learning during the time that they are at home. Through this initiative, learning resources for students in grades K-12 will be provided online through a dedicated GDOE website. This website will contain a set of other websites and resources that were compiled by the Division of Curriculum and Instruction. These resources are free, useful, and of high quality. The website and the resources are divided into elementary, middle and high school levels. This resources website can be accessed through the main GDOE website at www.gdoe.net or directly at http://bit.ly/GDOEDistanceLearning
For those parents who are looking for additional resources to those that will be listed on the GDOE website, below is a list of 10 websites for students of all ages:
• www.Abcya.com – Reading and math games and activities for students in pre-K to sixth grade.
• https://classroommagazines.scholastic.com/support/learnathome.html – Reading resources for students in pre-K to 12th grade.
• https://jr.brainpop.com – STEM, social studies, reading/writing, health and arts activities for students grades K-3.
• www.commonlit.org – Reading and writing lessons for students in grades 3-12.
• https://gregtangmath.com – Math games and resources for students in all grade levels.
• www.listenwise.com – Nonfiction audio stories covering ELA, social studies and science for students in grades 2-12.
• www.mysteryscience.com – Science lessons for those grades K-5.
• www.prodigygame.com – Math programs for grades 1-8.
• www.quill.org – Writing and grammar activities for students in grades K-12.
• www.stmath.com – Math lessons for students in pre-K to eighth grade.
All of the resources listed above and on the GDOE website provide rich information, and are great for student learning and engagement.
However, parents should keep in mind that they have to review each site prior to letting their children use it to make sure that it is the right fit for their child. Additionally, some of the lessons and activities on these resources cannot be completed independently. Parents should be prepared to assist their children when they need help.
Elizabeth Hamilton, M.Ed, MA, is a teacher with 30 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.