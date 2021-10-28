Paraphrasing Occam’s razor, if there are several complex explanations to something that has happened, look to the most simple explanation first. Last week, the wrong version of a bill was sent to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and it was signed into law. All else equal, this was likely an unintentional error and not some sort of diabolical end run around formal lawmaking processes. Speaker Therese Terlaje has put forward a bill to correct the error and the legislative branch universe should be put back in order.
But, all else equal, I do believe the Legislature needs to strongly review what happened and take steps to avoid this sort of error in the future. We also don’t know at what point in the process the error occurred. I have no idea what actually happened, but I suspect staffers likely had multiple versions of the same bill in a set of files on their computer and uploaded the wrong one when editing the version forwarded to the governor. So, the bottom line is when we went from typewriters to word processors in the Legislature, we likely lost some of the close editing steps that happened with paper versions. That would be my best guess.
I have every public administration undergraduate student buy a copy of Mason’s Manual and read and understand it. This is the bible for most legislatures in the United States and it is like a special version of Robert’s Rules of Order. Anyone can pull up the standing rules of the Guam Legislature and see that there are very formal steps every bill needs to go through and the positions responsible are directly named. There should have been multiple checks in the bill, but obviously mistakes were made.
There is nothing new about these types of errors. In 1979, NORAD almost caused a nuclear war because a technician accidentally put a practice attack alert tape in the system. In 2018, a staffer in Hawaii goofed up and put out a North Korean missile alert. In 2021, a local TV station on Guam accidentally aired a joke meme on a government director. Mistakes and errors happen all the time, and they should be corrected as soon as possible.
As I have said for the last two weeks, I think there are longstanding errors with our primary elections for delegate and governor. I think that when the Organic Act of Guam was changed to allow these offices, they didn’t follow the law closely. By the way, the 1947 Organic Act of Guam draft provided for a four-year resident commissioner for Guam, This was dropped and not added back for nearly 20 years as a delegate to Congress.
Another example of not updating laws is the statute basis Guam Judicial Council. When the Organic Act of Guam was changed to recognize the role of the Guam Supreme Court, the court itself had this function.
Finally, there are a number of Guam laws that apply to the Guam Legislature, but they should not. This should be updated and corrected.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.