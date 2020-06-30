If your supervisor walked up to you today and said, “You know, everything considered, your performance is mediocre” – how would you feel?
Most people think the term “mediocre” is an insult. In reality, it means ordinary, average, unremarkable, nothing special. Would you be okay with any of those labels attached to you?
1. What’s wrong with average?
Workers who fit the average (mediocre) profile show up almost every day, do the work assigned to them at an acceptable pace, with acceptable quality, and don’t cause problems. In other words, they meet the general requirements to stay on the payroll.
I’ve seen numerous surveys over the years which indicate as many as 70% of workers fit this description. With numbers that big there’s obviously a market for workers at this level.
Before digging farther into this topic, if you’re admittedly average, perfectly happy with your job and career and don’t want more, this article is not meant for you. However, if you do want to gain a different level of success, the good news is that you can.
2. Does background matter?
One reason for mediocrity or average is that’s all someone has ever known. Our attitude toward work and career was initially molded by the people around us — parents, grandparents, other family members, and likely the parents of our friends.
If our examples were people who did the basics and little more, then that becomes our picture of what we should do and be. Similarly, if we grew up looking at and learning from those who had what I call a “big motor” and were constant achievers, that would be our “normal.”
Someone who produces basic results or even less might feel they’re doing okay only to be labeled as lazy, unless his/her manager understands their background and standards.
I think I can hold my own with most people in terms of production, but you may deliver at such a high level that you’d consider me a total slacker by comparison. If so I can likely trace it to the examples you had in your formative years.
This is why parents can never lose sight of the fact that how they live is always being evaluated by their children.
3. When examples are harder to find
My parents split up when I was very young so the only example of work ethic I had was my mom, who toiled hard and long as a waitress in high traffic restaurants until illness forced her to quit. I learned from her tenacity and grit, but most of my other examples came from books I read and observing people as they worked.
I knew nothing about employee engagement at that time but I could tell if someone was working hard or goofing off, if they seemed to care about customers or were indifferent, and whether or not they liked their job. From watching others, at least I learned what I didn’t want when it was my time to start working.
4. Want more? Do this…
Your past doesn’t necessarily predict your future. Never mind if your examples growing up didn’t light a fire under you. To avoid being thought of as an average employee you’ll have to manage the opinions of those who employ you. It’s not hard to do. Rev up your motor and improve performance, then ask for more to do.
When your work reputation improves so do your opportunities. Deliver constant value and eventually, you’ll get paid more if not by your current employer then by your next one.
5. The employer’s perspective
Virtually everybody is capable of doing more if you have the patience to guide them to growth. Add responsibility to the individual and build their confidence through praise and personal guidance. The praise is a positive stroke but the coaching is more important. That time is an investment and workers understand that nobody invests in people they don’t feel are important.
Self-worth is directly tied to performance and the degree of the investment and recognition a worker receives. If you’re a manager, never forget that.
For anyone who wants more in life and is willing to pay the price to get it, mediocrity will have no part in them. It’s guaranteed.
