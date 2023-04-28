Doctor. Chef. Teacher. Seamstress. Coach. Accountant. Counselor. Chauffeur. Maid. Spiritual adviser. Guardian angel. These are just a few of the jobs performed by our moms. The scraped knee that felt like your leg was going to fall off suddenly feels so much better, not because the Neosporin is working, but because it was Mom who put it on you. Dad knows how to make a delicious sandwich, but mom knows how to make it just the way you like it with the perfect brand of chips, not to mention the unmatched soup recipe.
Moms are equal parts teddy bear and superhero. It’s Mom who delivered the hot cocoa with extra cream and a spoonful of love after you lost your first basketball game, while she also delivered an emotional lift and the words of wisdom that made you want to win the next one for her. Sometimes Mom didn’t have to say anything. Her presence and loving gaze were sufficient.
Our moms put up with so much from us; laundering our stinky clothes and waiting all hours of the night because we thought the curfew she gave us was based on CHamoru time. How many times did our moms bail us out when we needed to bring cookies and brownies for the school bake sale the next day and we just told her the night before?
But it isn’t just that mothers are willing to take care of our needs, it’s that moms’ hearts are so big, they often know our needs before we ever say anything. A mom knows when your heart is breaking or when you didn’t quite master your math test today.
One of the best quotes I have ever heard to describe a mother is from British novelist William Thackeray who wrote, “Mother is the name of God on the lips of children.” The Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, literally felt the piercing of the spear that entered her son. I think all our moms are able to feel our physical and emotional pain, and probably have the ability to take on that pain so that we will hurt less.
My mom, the late Carmen Cristobal Leon Guerrero, was never too quick to utter the words "I love you," but I knew she loved me and my siblings by her actions. No one cooks like her, bakes like her, hugs like her, speaks like her. Mom was my hero even when I didn’t deserve to be loved.
As we approach Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14, 2023, set up your dinner reservations, order your bouquet of roses, and plan to celebrate all the moms in your life. If the presence of your Nana and Nånan Biha still grace this world, honor them alongside that amazing wife of yours who is raising your children with values and compassion, strength and love.
We shouldn’t be celebrating moms only on the second Sunday of May. Truth be told, every day should be Mother’s Day.
Happy Mother’s Day to all of you amazing Mothers, Stepmothers, Grandmothers and Step-Up Women (those wonderful women who have stepped up to raise children like their own)!
God bless you all! God bless our island family!
Jesse Alig is the mayor of Piti and president of the Mayors’ Council of Guam.