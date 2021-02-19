Keep that ready smile on your face, we always hear no matter where we turn. Keep a brave and cheerful disposition at all times, is the counsel we always get.
Sure, things might have gone a little sour right now. It’s normal to feel the old tight budget squeeze, but just relax because it will pass. So will the problems you may be having in trying to relate to your kids, or the tension between you and your spouse that seems to worsen at all the wrong times. Life might be a little troublesome right now, but let’s emphasize the positive and hope for the best, shall we?
The cheery music always remains the same, even if the lyrics change from age to age. “I’m OK; You’re OK” was the book title that summed it up for us during my much younger years. Then, too, there was that show tune from long ago –“Put on a Happy Face”– that was encouraging us to keep on dancing even when we didn’t feel like it. Years later, it was still another version of the same thing: the song with that continual upbeat refrain: “Don’t worry; be happy.”
No one wants to deny the importance of optimism. It is, after all, a marvelous quality with an essential place in our life. We all need something to rescue us from depression and to help us keep our spirits high.
But isn’t there another side to life, something a bit deeper than the frozen smile and the cheery music might suggest?
Just a few days ago, we began what Christians around the world might call “the season of ashes.” It’s the time when we transition from the upbeat to the not-so-happy. The season begins with the day on which people flock to church to have ashes sprinkled on their heads in a time-honored ritual on this island. Centuries ago, they might have taken another step backward by wearing their most tattered clothes to church before they received the ashes. This was no longer the season for smiles, but the time for people to take stock of themselves and examine carefully what they had become.
I like to tell the story of the man who leaves his house adjusting his bow tie with a forced smile on his face. He has barely closed his front door when he runs into a neighbor who asks him how he’s doing. “Just fine,” he answers as he lowers his eyes.
“Is that so?” his neighbor asks him. “I heard that you had just lost your job, so I was coming to check on you.”
Meanwhile, other telltale sounds could be heard from inside the house: the wailing of children, and a woman shouting at the kids to stop their crying and ordering them to wait a while longer for their breakfast.
“Everything’s fine,” was the man’s account of his life, but his own facial expression and the sounds from the interior of his house were telling the good neighbor that things were really not all that fine with his friend.
There are times when we need to drop our guard, let the forced smile dissolve, and admit to ourselves and our good friends that all is not well with us. Tattered clothes (or sackcloth, if you wish) and ashes are a public admission that, deep down, not all is going well. We may have dropped the sackcloth, but we still use the ashes as a public statement on the reality of our situation. There are shouts and cries from within that we cannot stifle or wish away. We are broken in ways that we cannot deny. Perhaps not fatally broken, but certainly damaged.
Whether we attend church or not, we would do well to examine honestly the deeper parts of our life. What we find might not always prompt a wide unforced grin. But smiles can be saved for other seasons. Right now we would do well to take a good look at ourselves, dispense with the fake optimism and acknowledge the problems we find there.
Conventional wisdom tells us that the first step in dealing with our problems is to acknowledge them. As we succeed in doing this, we may find that our forced smile soon becomes genuine.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.