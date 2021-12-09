As I have said before, I read the Organic Act of Guam twice a year, the Guam code at least once a year and I read every Guam legislative bill. I also read all kinds of local and federal rules and executive orders as they come through the system. Even more, I read and listen to many Ninth Circuit and U.S. Supreme Court hearings. I also read most rulings. Part of this is because I have an academic privilege of leisure, which basically means college professors have a lot of time to devote to subjects of interest. And I have a desire to contribute to the community.
I typically don’t read federal legislative bills because of volume, but I do try to read most federal laws or summaries as they arise. A lot of these items are tedious but well worth the effort.
Our government often doesn’t follow its own laws or rules. If it did, most disputes would be self-corrected or self-enforced and the role of the courts would be more focused. A good example of this is Open Government Act and Sunshine Act disputes. All else equal, well-run government agencies would hardly ever have these types of cases go to the courts. Instead, agencies should be able to self-correct these kinds of concerns.
Another concern I have raised over the years is that Guam does not appear to follow the Organic Act for elections related to the governor and the delegate to Congress. In our structure, we are supposed to hold a general election and then hold a runoff if needed if no candidate has a basic majority. Given this point, I don’t even think a person needs to be affiliated with a political party to run for delegate or governor. They simply need to meet the eligibility requirements for these offices. My public concern is that we will have replays of the 1998 and 2018 elections. In 1998, there were three Democrats running for governor and one Republican. The primary was nearly totally centered on the Democrat side of the ballot and this skewed the votes in an artificial way. It was also unfair to the candidates running. In 2018, there was a post-primary write-in effort that also created disruptions. A general election to runoff process, which is the correct procedure in my view, would have prevented these kinds of problems.
In the past, I have also raised questions about why we make it so complicated to run for office here. Why require a police clearance or court clearance? Simply require a sworn declaration. Why require signatures to run for office? Why not simplify the campaign funding paperwork to run for office? Most of these requirements are simply antiquated or not appropriate.
On a final note, Guam citizens have a right to initiatives. We made our process to put items on the ballot overly complicated. The U.S. Virgin Islands has a federal law governing initiatives that is far superior to our law.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.