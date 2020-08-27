Editor's note: Dr. Thomas Shieh shared this open letter to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, and Dr. Michael Cruz.
One of the most important recommendations to help our patients regarding their overall health is to incorporate daily physical activity into their lifestyles and doing so in an outdoor fresh air environment as much as possible.
That said, the restriction placed to prevent individual exercise or with your household pets on the beach should be lifted. In fact, we ask household families to lock down all in their own homes, and if that is the concept, then it would be okay for them to exercise together as long as they distance from others.
Understanding that law enforcement officials are already monitoring the beaches, they can have signs and also ensure distancing is followed. If one is exercising individually, ensure they are at a minimum of 6 feet apart, or if you like, ask them to be 12 feet apart. For families, ask them to be 16 feet away from other families or more if you feel more comfortable. This is something for your consideration.
We are all health care providers and we encourage our patients to exercise daily to maintain their aerobic stamina. In the meantime, to defend ourselves from COVID-19, we should continue to encourage the public to practice the 3Ws. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Watch your distance. The 3Ws is our best defense to continue to allow us to live and open our community up.
Thank you for your consideration as we move forward and if there is anything I can do help with this pandemic and your advisory team, please let me know.
Dr. Thomas Shieh is board certified with the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology; fellow, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists; and a resident of Tamuning.