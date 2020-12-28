As we look toward the close of 2020 and into what we all hope will be a better 2021 it is always good to take a moment and look back so we can take advantage of learning from our mistakes and not repeat them in the coming year.
Fortunately, for the majority of us, these mistakes will be small ones but for others on island they are larger and, in some cases, tragic.
For the politicians, we have had a Democratic, female-dominated Legislature and administration who when elected were being looked upon to finally produce great progress and movement for the government of Guam. In reality, that did not happen.
Great adversity (like the current pandemic) tends to expose the best and worst in people’s personalities and abilities as well as their nature – whether politicians or not.
In the case of the government of Guam, these episodes of wisdom, fear, ignorance and stupidity always have more light shown upon them since they have willingly chosen to place themselves into the vortex of public opinion and view.
Very early on in the pandemic the members of the Guam Legislature proved themselves, as Ray Gibson put it, to be “the dumbest bunch ever." For the first two weeks they literally went into hiding.
They also literally turned the reins of government over to the administration, allowing the governor to repeat executive order after executive order mandating a PCOR1 condition of lockdown after lockdown. Holding the island hostage and devastating the island small business economy while at the same time allowing larger businesses to prosper.
These actions left 30,000-plus private sector employees either unemployed or underemployed, leaving them dependent upon government (federal) handouts.
These same politicians made the conscious decision to pay themselves and all government of Guam employees while simultaneously essentially shutting down entire sections of the government to public access. That continues in one form or another to this day.
There have been and are repeated groups of administratively appointed advisers that held and continue to hold meetings to assist in decision-making affecting us all and doing so in private. There apparently are no notes kept and the public was not invited to participate via the members of our press corps.
Decisions were made at the last minute that impacted the entire community and in nearly all cases barely allowing those affected ample time to properly respond.
In short, it was a horribly unbalanced and tactless way to deal with our small island economy and those decisions will be felt far into the future as federal bailout money ceases to exist.
The coming year is certainly going to be a challenging one for the people of Guam and unfortunately more challenging than necessary due to the political decisions that have been made in 2020.
It is worth repeating that one should never mix “politics and medicine.” As well as the even older political line, “Never let a good disaster go to waste."
Stay vigilant everyone!
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.