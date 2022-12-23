Buenas, everyone! This will be the last article of the year 2022 and it is, by far, the hardest one for me to write. I know that sounds strange, especially since it’s the holiday season, and the topics seem numerous and easy to choose - the birth of our Lord Jesus and the meaning of Christmas; the importance of giving versus receiving; and the celebration of family. Those are all wonderful ideas, and we should all care to discover the most important reasons for the season. I wanted, however, to write about something that deserves our focus at this time or any other: the importance of saving a life.
Guam has the dubious distinction of having the highest rate of suicide in the U.S., per capita. This is disconcerting on so many levels, including that this is occurring on our tropical paradise where family is supposed to be our No. 1 priority. The most disturbing fact for me is that there is too large of a percentage in those statistics who are children.
We may ask ourselves, “What could be so bad that it would cause a person to take his or her own life?” This brings me to the crux of this article, which is, we don’t know what people are going through privately; we have no idea if someone is suffering from problems in life that are so difficult it has become overwhelming and too much to handle. We don’t know if a person is suffering from extreme poverty or extreme pain. A heart ailment may hurt just as much as a heartbreak. Whatever someone is experiencing that would cause them to even consider taking his/her own life as a viable option is a legitimate concern whether we get it or not. So, how can we help in preventing someone from committing suicide?
First and foremost, be nice. Because we don’t know what a person may be experiencing in his or her life, expressing kindness matters. We have a tendency as humans to see those suffering from a mental illness or an emotional breakdown as weird and less worthy of our attention. We tend to alienate, and kindness isn’t at the top of our list of offerings to the person suffering quietly.
Look for the signs. Someone who suddenly withdraws socially; who exhibits uncharacteristically reckless behavior; who recently stops caring about hygiene or his/her physical appearance; starts selling off a significant amount of his/her personal belongings may be manifesting signs of giving up and committing suicide.
Reach out to the friend or loved one who may displaying these characteristics and, as well, to experts, if necessary. Call the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline!
This is probably not the subject you were expecting and some of you reading this may find it not so appropriate during Christmastime. But I can’t think of a better time to speak about the importance of saving a life than now; a time when we will celebrate the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ. A time during the year when suicide reaches its peak.
A time, presently, when so many of our people are suffering from their own financial hardships and the buying of gifts has become a greater challenge than it ever was before. This is the time when kindness becomes the most important present we can and should give out to everyone, in droves!
I hope you all have a merry and meaningful Christmas and a safe and most prosperous New Year! The Good Book reminds us to put on, as God’s chosen ones, holy and beloved, heartfelt compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience (Colossians 3:12). So, I challenge all of you today and throughout your lives: Treat others with kindness, love and grace. Embrace your neighbors. Forgive your enemies. Love until it hurts.
Jesse L.G. Alig is the mayor of Piti and president of the Mayors' Council of Guam.