If you’ve ever tried to do something over, you might easily count on these three outcomes. One, that it was harder than you thought; two, that it would have been better to start from scratch; and three, that you probably aren’t any better off than if you had just left well enough alone.
Several examples from my own personal experience come to mind. When I moved into my first apartment in college, I bought an old, upholstered chair at a thrift store. As it was my first flat, I was keen to make it up as best I could on a student’s budget. It was obvious to me that I would have to reupholster the chair myself if I was to achieve the pad of my dreams.
Of course, I had never done anything that approximated upholstery. Nonetheless, I carefully removed the old fabric which had been expertly attached with little nails and tacks – there were no staples on this chair, it was quite old. My plan was to recover it with a blanket from India that I’d bought at Pier One Imports for super cheap.
Long story short, it was a disaster. The fabric was too lightweight for any kind of covering and any tack I put through it went right through the knit. In the end, I used tape that I hid as best I could under the seat, and covered it with a thicker blanket in a feeble attempt to fix what I had started. I really should have just left the chair alone, and appreciated it for its shortcomings.
Over the years, this scenario has played out over other exploits. Repainting rooms that didn’t quite pass the muster; fixing a haircut that resulted from the barber completely disregarding my explicit instructions; correcting frosting on a cake that wasn’t quite how it looked in the book. They never ended up happily. Footprints from spilled paint, uneven sideburns and deflated buttercreams sum up these outcomes.
Like all teachers, I am hyperaware of the scenarios that are evolving around the return to school next month. Our district, like many in the state, is following governmental guidance and developing a three-tier plan depending on the “phase” we happen to be in when the school year begins.
Plan A, which is the most desirable plan, is to resume face-to-face instruction using masks. It will be impossible for the students to keep 6 feet apart, so it won’t be required. If this sounds a bit off to you, it is actually official guidance from higher up in the state and federal government. They are advising that social distancing is not required; it is only recommended.
Plan B is a still-uncertain hybrid of virtual and face-to-face instruction that allows for social distancing of 6 feet between students and teachers.
Plan C is a complete virtual learning. Kids stay at home and lessons are taught online or via telephone.
I understand why it might be the best case for students to resume coming physically to school. Teaching and learning are more efficient, certainly; but the stress and pressure on parents to secure in-home care and instructional support is as much a reason, if not a greater one. Despite the fact that I am one of those people who are vulnerable to the virus because of age and health issues, I definitely champion the return of school as it used to be.
However, it will only take one individual in an entire building to test positive for COVID-19 to bring the whole school to an immediate stop, at the very least, a 14-day quarantine. But as we all know, there is no such thing in school as only one sick kid. During flu season, many kids are sick and administrators scramble to find substitutes for the many teachers who call out themselves.
It really is a lose-lose situation. But in my opinion, there is more to lose than gain with a face-to-face autumn.
Unfortunately, schools across the world are like that old chair I bought in college. They’re like that room with the color we don’t like, and that haircut that didn’t turn out as planned. We need to be satisfied with the chair because we don’t know how to reupholster it yet. We need to leave the room alone because we’re messy painters. And we should just let that bad haircut grow out before we take out the scissors to make it better.
You see, there is no good fix for education in the time of COVID-19. What we must wait for is a vaccine.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.