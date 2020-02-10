As an info-holic, I’m always researching.
I spend much time researching medical things — it comes with having sick children — and I am always looking for well-documented alternatives.
Consequently, I have many books and much random knowledge. So when my friend shared the possible treatments for her illness, a new book I had came to mind.
I gave it to her with a quick synopsis.
“Why don’t doctors know this?” she asked.
“They used to,” I said.
What I was sharing was old medicine that has been rediscovered in the last 25 years. It certainly wasn’t quackery — it was the standard of care before most of today’s doctors were born.
But her question — “Why don’t doctors know this?” — continued to challenge me.
Why don’t doctors know?
Because doctors are people. Very smart and very busy people. They start with a foundation of medical school, where what is taught about the body and medicine is far less than what is known. From there, they practice and continue to learn about their specialties, often relying on others for information. It’s very easy to not know something.
That’s not an indictment of doctors. My older brother is a general surgeon. He’s very smart and stays well informed. But I’m not going to ask him about his niece’s auto-immune disease. He won’t know and he’d have to spend more time than he has available to research it.
The crux of the matter is time.
No professional in any discipline — doctor, lawyer, rocket scientist — has the time to learn everything. So he relies on others — researchers, professors, experts — who also do not have the time to learn everything.
Yet the hurried professionals and researchers tell the media — who are so driven to be first with a story that they neglect research — and the media shouts it to the world. And then the world knows nothing, but spreads it all over social media.
This is how panics grow.
There’s too much information, not enough objective truth, and no time to sort it all out.
Those who hold the mike the longest or yell the longest capture the minds of the populace.
We are turning out a new generation that has access to more information than ever before, yet they know very little. Yet they have no time to figure it out and some don’t even care to.
People are led astray for lack of knowledge.
And for lack of time.