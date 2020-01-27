I walked into the office one day frustrated that I wasn’t getting anywhere in marketing a service I was certain businesses would need. My father called me to his desk and asked what was going on, and after sharing my frustration, he asked, “Are you going to quit marketing your service because the few people you’ve met fail to see the value?” He followed by saying, “When you view rejection as failure instead of an experience to learn from, you waste a valuable lesson that could help you later in life.” I then expressed that while I appreciated his words of wisdom, I still feel like I failed. With that, my father leaned forward and sternly asked, “So does this mean you’re going to quit offering your service?” When I said no, he said, “Good, because failure happens when you quit!”
Frustration, failure, and quitting are frames of mind like joy, success, and persistence. Our lives are and will be filled with events that will allow you to feel all of these. Frustration can turn into joy, failure can be overturned with success, and quitting can be replaced with persistence. However, these can happen only if you allow them to.
The problem with the word “failure” is that people think it as being synonymous with “quit.” Failure is defined as being unsuccessful or falling short. The definition of “quit,” on the other hand, is to give up or admit defeat. While the two are relatable, they are definitely separate and distinct. One says I can learn and try again while the other says I can’t do it and I’m done.
When we think about failure, we think of things in a negative light. We associate it with pain, guilt, regret and wasted time. We question what we did and shudder with the thought of how we’re going to make up for it. However, if we shift our thought process from frustration to an opportunity to learn, the experience can provide invaluable lessons.
Everyone has experienced or is going to experience failure in their lives. Failing at one thing or another is inevitable. It is how the failure is dealt with that determines the fate of the effort. You can choose to let it consume and overwhelm you so much so that achievement becomes unattainable, or you can dust yourself off, learn from the experience, and go at it again.
Walking away after failing is easy. Our brains are wired for fight or flight, which means that when we experience defeat, it steers us away from reliving the same painful outcome. We also justify it by proclaiming, “Been there, done that.”
While what our brain tries to do seems counterintuitive to our desire to achieve, don’t blame it for trying to perform its primary function – keeping you alive. I’ll explain how your brain will try to derail any risk you want to take in a later column.
Know that when you experience failure, it doesn’t mean that all future efforts are futile. What it means is something just didn’t go right this time. What happens next depends on whether you want to succeed or not. Learn from your failures – don’t use it as a crutch to quit. Who knows, you just might get it right this time.
All the best!