Once upon a time, there was a people living in an island group. There were many, many people – perhaps a hundred thousand of them, although maybe just half that number. They lived contentedly on their islands until one day a ship anchored off their island. Ships had visited their islands before, but they just did a little trading and then left. This ship was different because it brought people from the outside who intended to stay on the island.
There weren’t very many of these people – not even 40 of them altogether–but they had a few scary weapons that belched fire. Soon these people scattered throughout the islands telling the island people they wanted to help them. But instead, a long war broke out that lasted 30 or 40 years. When it was over, most of the island people were killed. And those who survived were forced to shed their customs, wear clothes and obey the new conquerors of their islands.
This may sound like a fairy tale, but this is close to the version of island history that I read back in the 1960s and '70s offered by Paul Carano and Charles Beardsley, among others. Something close to this version is being circulated in some quarters even today. I myself found this tale hard to believe, so I decided to dig a little deeper. Here’s what I learned.
The newcomers weren’t exactly a super-race. In fact, one of them thought that the islanders might be. He wrote with awe that an average male islander could carry two of his own people, one under each arm. What's more, the islanders weren’t afraid of making their own feelings known, even when it led to a fight.
Those scary weapons that the newcomers brandished weren’t as terrifying as they first seemed. They weren’t very accurate at a distance, but they were a real threat close up. Yet, in the time they took to reload, the man with the musket could be stabbed to death many times over. Then, too, the muskets didn’t work when the powder was wet, as the local people learned when they overturned a canoe filled with newcomers before easily wiping them out. Besides all that, the newcomers didn’t have very many of the muskets.
On three different occasions, the islanders had the newcomers surrounded in their stockade. The people in the stockade may have numbered 40 or 50, but the forces against them included several hundred of those stocky warriors. The local men could have easily massacred the newcomers if they really wanted to do so.
Well, why didn’t they finish the job there and then? We can suggest that local people didn’t usually resolve conflicts that way. But my reading led me to conclude that there were two other reasons for holding back. First, the newcomers had something that the islanders wanted – and not just their belief system, although many became enchanted with that, even early on. They wanted access to iron hoop, corn cultivation cloth and weaving, and to the ships that might bring these in on a regular basis. Second, the newcomers were already being protected by some of their own people, including some of the village chiefs and their followers, as well as the parents of the students who attended the school the newcomers had set up.
Was it a mistake not to eliminate the outsiders when the islanders had a chance to do so? The answer to this question may depend on how you weigh the long-term consequences of this early encounter. Was the terrible death toll a result of musket balls and swords, or was it the unintended consequence of the epidemics during these times? Was the way of life cherished by the island people squashed out, or did it survive under the new rulers? Is it possible that, despite the chaos, the newcomers really did help the island people?
However you may answer these questions, my hope is that you might accept history, with all its ambiguities, rather than fairy tales. The version of the island past that I first encountered did little credit to the newcomers, but even less credit to the islanders themselves. In that version, the local folks simply rolled over and played dead. I’d like to think that the islanders might have had far more power than they are given credit for in the early histories. If that’s the case, they had their reasons for decisions that they (not always the newcomers) made. Learning those reasons is why we study history.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.