For too long, we’ve had a dearth of inspirational films.
In fact, the last one to be shown on Guam’s movie screens was “I Still Believe,” which was released the week before our theaters were closed in March 2020.
But now the theaters are open, at least for some.
And inspirational movies are coming back.
Last Friday, “Show Me The Father” opened at Micronesia Mall Theatres.
“Show Me The Father” tells the father stories of five men in a documentary form. But it’s not a dry talking-heads style movie. It’s well paced and has a few plot twists showing that truth is stranger than fiction, and behind it all is a Heavenly Father working out all things for good.
“Everyone has a father story,” writer/producer Stephen Kendrick said in a promotional video, “and yours is still be written.”
The film shows that even if your father or stepfather has failed you, your perfect Heavenly Father can change the trajectory of your life.
“Show Me The Father” is from the Kendrick Brothers, independent filmmakers who have been inspiring audiences since 2003. Previous films include”Flywheel,” “Facing the Giants,” “Fireproof,” and “Overcomer.” A movie about the power of prayer, “War Room,” was No. 1 at the box office its opening weekend in 2015.
And their first movie on fatherhood, “Courageous,” stayed in the top ten for weeks in 2011.
On September 24, “Courageous” will return to theaters with a tenth anniversary edition, “Courageous Legacy,” which includes scenes from the original movie with a new ending showing what happened to the characters ten years later.
“You get to see the characters age ten years — without makeup,” writer/director Alex Kendrick said in a promotional video. Stories that were left hanging in the original movie will be resolved in the updated release.
After the stress families have been through since this virus crisis began, these movies offer needed encouragement. Families — and especially fathers — will be challenged to get back on track. Men will see what it means to lead their families with purpose.
Another faith-based film, “God’s Not Dead 4: We the People,” will have a short theatrical release for three days in October. The fight for First Amendment rights is at the heart of the story. This film may be shown in another venue on the island; for updates visit the “Family Films for Guam” Facebook page.
Inspiring movies have returned.
See them if you’re allowed.