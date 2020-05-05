For almost two months, Guam families have depended on their electronic devices to keep themselves occupied, entertained and sane. However, this week is National Screen-Free Week, an annual event where families are encouraged to turn off screens as much as possible. From May 4 to 8, you and your family have the opportunity to read, explore, enjoy nature, spend more time with each other, get some things done around the house, and do some of the things you have been thinking about doing. Below are 20 suggestions you and your family can do instead of watching the screen:
1. Make breakfast, lunch, or dinner together. This is a great way to spend time with your children, and teach them how to cook at the same time.
2. Declutter and organize your closets. Have each family member go through his or her clothes, and get rid of or donate the ones that they do not fit or not like anymore. Try Marie Kondo’s KonMari Method which is described as a system for organizing your home by getting rid of items that do not bring joy into your life. Visit her website at www.konmari.com.
3. Play board games. There are many great board games you can play as a family – Monopoly, Clue, Chutes and Ladders, or Charades just to name a few.
4. Take a nature hike. Observe and take pictures of the different types of land formations and plants that grow in different areas of the island such as around rivers, the ocean, inland, or the wetlands. When you get home, you can look at and talk about what you saw.
5. Observe the night sky. Get a book about the different constellations, and see if you can identify them. You can also observe the moon.
6. Organize your photos in real albums or electronically.
7. Send “Hello” cards to friends or relatives you have not been in touch with, in a while.
8. Learn to cook a new dish or a copycat recipe.
9. Go camping (even if it is in your front or backyard).
10. Learn to say simple phrases in a few different languages.
11. Go for a long walk with a friend or your family.
12. Declutter and organize a junk drawer, your children’s toys, or garage.
13. Organize your family recipes into a family cookbook.
14. Get small do-it-yourself projects done around the house.
15. Bake cookies, cupcakes, or bread.
16. Prepare a basket and have a picnic.
17. Prepare a family emergency preparedness kit.
18. Go for a drive around the island.
19. Visit the island’s historical sites.
20. Do something you have never done before.
Turning off the screen is a difficult thing to do for many families. If it is absolutely impossible for your children to stay tuned out for an entire week, then just try to turn the screens off for as much as possible, or limit screen time during the week. You will be surprised how many more things you can do as a family when your children are not tied to a screen.
Elizabeth Hamilton, M.Ed., MA, is a teacher with 30 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com.