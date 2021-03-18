I admit it. I am a major fan of the TV show "Family Feud." I watch all the online videos and I actively follow along with all the questions and answers. I particularly have increased my interest in this show after Steve Harvey became the host. There is just something about his style, humor and interactions with the family members that keeps me watching every week. At the 2018 Miss Universe event, I saw Steve Harvey in a hallway at the event, but I regret I didn't get to take a selfie with him! I know, I am a fan. Athena said he was very nice to all the contestants during the rehearsals. This reinforced my very positive view of him.
Believe it or not, there is intense and intricate politics going on in "Family Feud." That's a big part of what keeps me interested. Also, I have a natural interest in comparing my views to those of the guests and the people surveyed for their answers. In my field, we like to keep track of the pulse of the community and nation at large. I believe "Family Feud" does this on a number of levels.
One of the questions asked of contestants was, "Name a word starting with the letter 'H' that describes Steve Harvey?" Steve is a comedian at heart and he really played up the answers. The top seven words describing Steve were: happy, handsome, hilarious, humorous, hairless, human and hot. I think all these words describe Steve wonderfully. He is a genuine gentleman.
If you follow "Family Feud," you will likely develop a vicarious intimacy with the questions asked of the contestants. This allows us to play along and feel like winners or losers in the contest. It is actually fun to compare our views to the views of others. The contrast is often delightful.
But there is a lot more going on with this show. In many of the face-to-face encounters, minorities are compared to nonminorities. And yet, many of the views expressed are very similar. For me, this indicates that there is a lot of humanity and common ground expressed in the "Family Feud" TV show. Regardless of race, culture or ethnicity, we have a lot of common human views. We think and feel very much alike, yet for social constructs we can forget this point.
My wife, Rose, is Chinese and Polynesian. Her mother grew up speaking Japanese and Taiwanese. I can speak fairly mediocre, yet adequate Japanese. When I was dating my wife, I met her mother. At the end of the meeting, my then future mother-in-law told my wife that this Irish American was OK. The key was that I was able to talk to her. When Athena was born, we gave her a middle name that honored her grandmother, "little Ching." Her grandma's name was Ching-ching.
I think "Family Feud" is a great window to our society. And Steve Harvey is the ringmaster to our future.
Ronald McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.