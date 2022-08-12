At our family reunion in the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York last month, one of my brothers brought a folder of papers that turned into a major highlight of our week together. The papers included my mother’s diary for 1934 and 1935, the period of engagement to the man she married, my dad. The folder also contained the long letters she wrote to my dad during that time. When my brothers were not on the golf course, we would sit in the parlor reading clips of the letters to one another, musing at my mom’s comments. She seemed to enjoy dancing to big band music almost as much as she liked highballs, someone remarked. Then there were those two other guys she mentioned in the letters. Were they serious rivals for my mom’s attention?
At the end of the week, we agreed on how much fun it was to get such a close-up look at that bit of the past, a bit that was of special importance to her children many years later. My youngest brother then laid out other papers – photos and clippings on our uncles, aunts and grandparents – before he announced that he was compiling a broad family history. This has to be kept for the younger generation, he said. None of us disagreed. We had just spent an enjoyable week learning about our past. Why deny this treat to those who come after us?
A week earlier, on a visit to southern California, I had spent a day with someone who had actually begun to write the family history. Her parents, Leo and Angie Delarosa, arrived in Guam not long after the war and went on to become legends in the area. Leo Delarosa was one of the pioneers in the old Trust Territory administration. During his long years in the region, he had lived nearly everywhere, and the couple had touched the lives of just about everyone they met. In the eyes of all who knew them, Leo and Angie were the archetypal godparents. With their fascinating experiences in the Philippines during the war, why wouldn’t their daughter want to preserve all this for posterity?
These recent encounters brought to mind others who wanted to craft their own family histories. A Palauan woman now residing on Guam who wanted to recapture her own family’s past. A former Peace Corps volunteer who once served on an atoll in Chuuk and returned with his family years afterward to live among the same people. A few individuals here on Guam who had been captivated by their family’s experiences over the years.
Many people want to hang on to what is precious to them. This is entirely understandable. But how can they preserve their family’s past? Can all these family histories be published as books, even with the boom in self-publication in our time? Is there enough space on the shelves of the library, or even in the cloud, to contain so many family histories?
I have to admit that I was once a bit skeptical of such family histories, perhaps because I always felt that we should prioritize broader accounts of the past – something like the conventional histories that we all learned to read during our school days. Certainly we need books that offer a wide sweep of times past.
But family histories are important as well. In this day and age, when families don’t gather as frequently as they once did, how else can we share family stories with one another? Those old holiday family feasts in which tales were told around the table are far fewer these days. The evening hours when the elders of the household would entertain their kids with the stories about the good old days are now occupied by television or video games or cellphone texting. It’s not exactly a revelation when we hear about how individualized our society has become these days. It’s as if everyone has decided to go their own way.
If family histories help us reclaim a sense of togetherness and strengthen our ties with one another, then they are serving an important purpose. Whether they are self-published, put out in digital form, or even written on palimpsest, they can be a blessing for those who come after us. These family histories can amuse and fascinate them, just as my mom’s letters did for her children ninety years after they were written.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.