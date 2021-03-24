Last week a Facebook friend shared an article that suggested it was OK to let go of toxic family relationships. On this subject, I could write a book, but for now, this column will suffice.
I had a great childhood. We were sent to private schools, an obvious privilege. We were sheltered, which was understandable as my parents were both children of World War II, and Guam, itself, in the 1960s and '70s still bore battle wounds from the Japanese invasion and their violent expulsion by the United States. In fact, my mother’s garden urns were hollow artillery shells standing on their tails. She was haha funny.
When you hear about Guam's liberation today, the focus is on casualties among U.S. Marines and the Japanese soldiers, but this is incomplete. The locals endured bullets, as well; but perhaps more devastatingly, silent traumas of the horrors of combat, starvation, torture and uncertainty.
The fact that we were shielded as children is by no means a statement that suggests we were held back from living full lives. On the contrary, my parents revealed the world to us. They provided us an upbringing of privilege, food, laughter, music and tradition, the latter of which became increasingly difficult as a monolithic American culture insinuated itself in the post-war years, by an act of Congress that swiftly made all islanders United States citizens, whether they wanted to or not.
I was encouraged to discover. In my teenage years, I had a conversation with my mother about what I wanted to do when I grew up. She said, “When that time comes, go as far away from here as possible to find it.”
However, my memories are not shared by my siblings, mainly my older half-sisters who harbor great anger over theirs. We were once quite close, in fact, the oldest who is a decade older was my favorite. She was my “little mother,” something older sisters become to their much younger siblings, I imagine. In 1983, she married and left for Kansas with her husband. I graduated high school in 1984 and left for college in Chicago. Naturally, we spent my first Midwest Christmas together and visited over the two decades that followed. But then our father – biological to me, adopted to her – died, and so began the implosion.
It was then that I learned her version of childhood, and it was something that I could neither agree with nor accept. Lines were drawn, harsh words were exchanged over many excruciating incidents, horrid reactions back and forth. Inevitably, our differences became a gap that could not stop widening, and by the time our mother died a decade later, other siblings had become party to the final disintegration. Silence remains between the two half-sisters, an older brother and me.
We don’t talk – we will never speak again. I used to call them sisters once; but their pain centers around not being full-blooded family. At their unwitting prompting, I refer to them as such: Half-sisters. It is the reality they recognize, and my bittersweet way of acknowledging it much to the shock of cousins and long-time friends. As culture dictates, their families are invisible to me, as mine is to them.
Yet, I believe that the forces that guided this alienation had less to do with interpersonal disagreement than the soundless traumas of the man and woman who raised us. My father told me his account of silently hiding many nights in a boat while being mercilessly bitten by mosquitos. He was unable to swat them or scratch for fear of being found out by soldiers. My mother recalled to me her own memories near or under her mother’s skirts, stepping over the bloated bodies of the fallen en route to a safer destination. My parents had no psychiatrists or counselors.
They simply fell into the rockin' 50s and swinging '60s like newly sworn American citizens were supposed to.
I suppose the estranged siblings have built the same barriers between us that my parents put up around their children in a shaky new world. You might think it unfathomable, but this safeguard, for me, softens the blow of severance. It is, rightly so, a family tradition, one that we recognize as our safe places. It sustains our rift.
Back to my friend’s Facebook post. Yes, do let go of toxic family relationships, sever the ties if you must. But if you can, try to find something that connects you. For me, it is this idea of cocooning. In a way, I feel that my family and I are just being our true selves.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.