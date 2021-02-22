As we age, it is my belief that we all wonder if we have left a lasting impact in the world. Have we done right with our families, our friends and our communities? Have we left it better than when we found it?
Will we be remembered for the good things we have done in helping others, our communities and the world as a whole?
When we depart, and in my belief cross over through the vale to reside with the souls in heaven that have gone before us, will we be remembered for the good we have done by the people with whom we have spent our time on earth?
Retired Marine Lt. Col., former Guam TSA Security Director and Guam Police Chief Adolf P. Sgambelluri, who left these former earthly positions at the age of 84 a week ago today has certainly left his mark on so many of us who remain behind.
In a story in the Pacific Daily News, he was once quoted as saying, "I belong to the generation of Chamorros who went through a baptism of fire during the Second World War. I was then, as I am now, a proud Chamorro, Guamanian and a proud American. I dare say my statement makes sense, perhaps, only to those who were forced to march with bayonets prodding them from one end of the island to the other to find refuge in Manengon and try to survive from day to day. I remember humming our hopes for '... Uncle Sam, please, come back to Guam.'"
Sgamby, as he was known to his friends, knew the price that is paid during times of war and why having a strong military presence is so very important to our island, her people and our nation.
He served in Vietnam during the same time frame as I did, but we never met until after he returned to Guam.
I have great memories of working with him when he was the chief of police and how we both understood our roles in society. His as the chief of police and mine as the publisher of the island's primary daily newspaper at the time.
We trusted each other with information and knew that neither of us would ever compromise the other. Sgamby was always a man of his word. You could trust him with the most sensitive information, knowing it would never be shared outside our circle.
We knew from experience that, as Alexander Lebed said, “Those who experience battle and death learn to speak plainly. If you don’t tell the truth, you can end up with a pile of bodies in a sea of blood.”
Sgamby lived by the motto Semper Fidelis (always faithful) in everything that he did. His alignments were always to God, his family and his country and our island. As far as I know, they were always kept in that order as well.
During the time he worked on the Asan Bay Overlook Memorial Wall (that has unfortunately fallen into disrepair), he worked so diligently to get it erected to honor all of those who fought and died to free Guam from the tyrannical grip it fell under during World War II.
His name and the names of all those who worked with him are forever embedded in concrete on Breakers Point for all to see.
He loved his island, our nation and the United States Marine Corps and it showed in every part of his life.
Last week I lost someone I considered a very dear friend, Adolf P. Sgambelluri. See you on the other side, Marine, where we will guard the “streets of gold” together.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.