Remember those old paper customs declaration forms we used to scramble to fill out before we got off the plane on the approach to Guam?
They’re gone forever! No more breaking a sweat fidgeting with ball pens and paper as you disembark and approach customs.
Now you and your loved ones can whisk through these forms online as much as 72 hours in advance of your arrival. Well before you board the plane.
You can even type them up on your smartphone while you wait in the departure area. When you get to Guam, just show the QR code on your phone screen to the customs officer. Their scanner will even greet you with a warm “Hafa adai!”
But even if you haven’t completed your declaration by the time you get back to Guam, you can zip through your form in minutes at a digital kiosk inside the arrival area at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport.
The benefit for travelers is convenience. The advantage for law enforcement is ready access to real-time digital data in the cloud.
Islandwide modernization
The full digitalization and online accessibility of customs declaration forms is helping our island achieve Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s vision of a smart island whose administrative systems are being rebuilt on 21st century technology.
Furthermore, this achievement is placing Guam among the few destinations worldwide that have fully integrated air passenger declarations in a software-as-a-service solution.
What’s more is that it’s affordable. For as little as $250,000, the government of Guam was able to procure hardware, software and training that is now fundamentally changing the way we process our visitors and returning residents at the airport, for the better.
Why bother tinkering with customs forms? Just ask Guam Visitors Bureau project lead, Nico Fujikawa, director of Tourism Research. Not only will he tell you that it’s easier for air travelers, but that it also simplifies the Customs and Quarantine Agency’s data-collection duties at Guam’s only commercial airport.
And that it helps keep our island safe by allowing CQA to instantly flag anything irregular or suspicious that may appear in a passenger’s electronically filed declaration.
This enables customs officers to size up, spot-check, or investigate anomalies in advance of arrival before they have the chance to become an uncontainable problem. And that could enable a higher rate of just-in-time interdiction of illicit drugs, contraband, incognito criminal travelers or invasive species.
Adding a layer of redundancy to the equation, legislation recently signed into law by Gov. Leon Guerrero requires the digital delivery of passenger and cargo manifests in advance of arrival of all aircraft and vessels to Guam ports of entry.
And on the cargo side of improvement efforts, the Port Authority of Guam’s master contractor, WSP, and subcontractor, RSM, have completed a feasibility study for the development of a digital cargo-tracking system that will link CQA with the Port Authority of Guam, port users, and Rev and Tax on a common interface to monitor shipments from embarkation through arrival.
CQA is now determining the hardware, software, training, and maintenance components required to adopt, implement, operate, and manage this new enterprise-scale solution.
Today’s administrative technologies are data-driven in that they thrive on the availability of instantaneous data sets configured any which way we command.
Old to new
While any old legacy computer system that may remain in use at public or private offices is certainly workflow-driven, it lacks the just-in-time efficiency of today’s systems. Nowadays, office hours have given way to 24/7 communication and business literally moves at the speed of light.
To remain competitive in a low-touch post-pandemic world, Destination Guam must continue to convert its legacy systems to smart technology.
COVID-19 has taught us that our highly transient world economy will no longer tolerate interruptions in thinned-out supply chains, much less unchecked human traffic, nor unscreened passengers, nor even safety-compromised environments.
The pandemic has hastened the application of touchless, high-sense technologies. These require fewer face-to-face human interactions in the work world, while freeing up more time and improving the quality of our interactions with our closest work associates, friends, and loved ones.
The economic ravages of the novel coronavirus have also enlightened us to the fact that slow-moving organizations that fail to adapt will be trampled in the stampede to work with organizations that will.
Carl T.C. Gutierrez is a former two-term governor of Guam who now serves as chairman of the Governor’s Economic Strategy Council, permit czar, and president & CEO of the Guam Visitors Bureau. Your comments and questions are welcome at communityrelations@visitguam.org.