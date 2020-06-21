We had faithfully observed stay-at-home rules. With the easing of restrictions, we continue to carefully practice social distancing and mask-wearing protocols. Our need for service from a technician required a choreographed visit into our home. We were ready.
He came with proper safeguards. His daughter accompanied him. He proudly introduced his middle schooler, who was just promoted to the seventh grade. It was clear that they loved being together.
While I knew he had children, I had never witnessed him in his role as a father before. He explained to me that he wanted his daughter to watch and learn from his professional engagement as a tech-savvy jack of all trades. His parenting skills grabbed my attention and inspired my admiration.
Summer learning loss was to be held to a minimum by keeping her engaged and expanding her knowledge base. He carefully explained each step he was taking to repair our security system. She sought clarification, which undoubtedly increased her word power and deepened their father-daughter relationship.
It was easy for me to strike up a conversation with my new visitor. Her designer mask added to her impeccable presentation of self. I felt that as an emotionally intelligent pre-teen, she was at ease in her role and mindful that she was in the home of sainas. I asked her dad if I could give her a gift. He sensed that my fatherly purposes and his had just meshed. He agreed.
I excused myself and secured a copy of my book "Ten Steps to the Head of the Class: A Handbook for Middle School Students." I autographed it and handed it to her.
To my delight, she was eager to find out what I had in mind. What followed was instructive.
My first caution was for her to be careful when offered a gift. Passing the “may I ask your parents for permission to give you a gift” is essential, I counseled.
The best thing that you can do for yourself this summer is to read and grow your word power. You increase your intelligence and honor your parents at the same time. Wide-eyes she held the book, pondering its promise to make her middle school journey easier to navigate.
Read the book aloud with a peer, I suggested. Ten chapters of a winning formula for turning bad study habits into good study habits await your curiosity. I could tell through eyes peeping above her mask that she was listening intently.
Her father was eavesdropping from a short distance away. His affirming behavior empowered me to continue my one-on-one workshop with his pre-teen on how to read and keep lessons learned in her long-term memory folder.
Every chapter of every book read has new complex words, that you will need to look up, define and own. Tier 2 words hold the key to growing your intelligence. These are the words of accomplished professionals. You will need to master associated words, as words travel in families. This is the best way of preparing for verbal achievement exams and for entering a new grade in the fall determined to excel.
Own the book. Make it yours. Do the exercises. Define new words. Reflect on what you’ve read. Share what you learn with your dad and mom. Tell them why something you learned matters to you. The more senses you use to explain your new understanding of a habit and its consequences or anything you read, the better able you will be to store the knowledge in your long-term memory.
My teaching moment could not have yielded a better outcome. It was precious. Her father listened and approved of our conversation. That visit was truly a significant Father’s Day gift to me. It made me appreciate the role that fathers can and must play in expanding the horizons and learning opportunities for their children.
Engaging in fatherly efforts to teach our children what we know and grow their competencies ensures that our children recognize that they are a big part of our lives. Father’s Day reminds us - they are our lives.