The Food and Drug Administration has canceled my summer!
No joke.
I was deep in preparations to take my foster son to Honolulu for major surgery in June, when a decision of this faceless federal agency undid my plans.
During the last week of March, the FDA notified orthopedic surgeons around the country that a device they use to lengthen legs was no longer approved for patients under the age of 18.
The reason, according to our doctor, was that the device had never been tested in those under 18 and they had no data on its use in minors. Therefore, the FDA decided it could no longer be used for patients under 18.
Never mind that many young people reach bone maturity well before 18.
Never mind that many doctors have used the device with great success in those under 18.
Never mind that doctors who use this procedure know which patients under 18 will tolerate it.
Never mind that my boy would be six months from his 18th birthday and that waiting another half-year will only stress his crooked body. (He’s already waited a year. Last year, SARS-CoV-2 fear canceled the procedure.)
Apparently, when it comes to the FDA, reason is cast aside. They didn’t test it in those under 18. So tough bananas, kid. You’ve got to wait.
And tough bananas, mother. You’ve got to cancel your apartment reservation, your nanny, and now your nanny needs another job for the summer.
And for more fun, let’s throw in the foster care complications for an 18-year-old with disabilities.
Nice work, bureaucrats.
Why are emergency use vaccines allowed but a mechanical device with supporting case histories not?
Why are vaccines with untested technology allowed to be used in younger patients, but a mechanical device with supporting case histories is not?
These are the long tentacles of bureaucratic illogic that reach from the East Coast all the way to a foster home in the western Pacific, denying a needy child surgery until an arbitrary deadline is met.
A government that can do that is too big.
Too arrogant.
Too powerful.
And that’s no joke.