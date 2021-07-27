“How very little can be done under the spirit of fear.”
— Florence Nightingale
Last Friday on my daily radio commentary, I told a story about Alan Mulally, former CEO of Ford Motor Co., and the difficult road to transparency he faced when he took over the top leadership role for the automaker. When he was hired, Ford was on track to lose $17 billion that year.
After finishing the commentary, I began to think about the trouble fear creates in the workplace — and that includes Guam.
Transparency at Ford didn’t exist
Mulally instituted a weekly meeting with all division leaders, what he called a BPR (business plan review), and immediately discovered a huge reason why Ford was failing. Those leaders were afraid to speak up and tell the truth when they had problems.
In the Ford culture Mulally inherited, you only shared a problem when you had a solution ready to implement. Otherwise, you could face harsh criticism. Problems became secrets, and secret problems can’t get needed support.
In this first BPR, there were 324 project charts to reveal, all color-coded. Green meant everything was going well. Yellow indicated there was a potential issue. Red signaled urgent trouble.
As Mulally looked out on the group, he noticed that all the charts were green. He wondered out loud how everything was going so well, and the company was losing so much money.
The breakthrough
A few weeks later, the leader of the North America division had a problem with the new Ford Edge that was being made in Canada. He had to shut down production, which is a big issue in the automotive business.
At the next meeting, the man held up a red chart for the project, and the room got very quiet. Everybody looked at Mulally, expecting him to rip into the man.
Instead, Mulally began to clap. He thanked him for the transparency, and asked how they could help. Within minutes, a few members of the leadership team shared what they thought they could do to turn things around. Suddenly, the mood changed and the room was energized.
Color changes … culture changes
In less than two months, the North America division leader’s chart went from red to yellow to green. It was a win for the company, but it went further. As Mulally looked around the room, the charts were now a mixture of colors. He knew that the culture had taken a shift, and people were thinking differently.
Openness and honesty go viral
As the leaders became comfortable in opening up about their challenges, this new freedom was passed to their managers, and eventually spread throughout Ford.
Before Mulally joined the company, surveys showed that 30 to 40% of workers were positive about the company. By the time he left, eight years later, that number was over 90%. They now believed in Ford's vision, strategy, the value of their own contribution, and they liked the way they were treated.
Fear becomes organizational
The thing that kept coming back to me is Ford had some of the smartest, most experienced people in the auto business on their payroll — and they were being paid extremely well. Why weren’t they trusted more?
I don’t know how long the fear-based culture had been in place at Ford. Perhaps decades. In any event, it was a failure of leadership.
People lead as they are led
When the organization’s top leader hammers people about being honest about problems, it’s guaranteed that managers will stop reporting them. Supervisors and front line workers will fall in line. Could this be happening where you work?
In my experience, people resort to browbeating, pulling rank and fear tactics when they lack training and don’t know what else to do. Fear controls them, and they know they can gain compliance by making others afraid.
Compliance through fear is a lousy business strategy. Mulally taught Ford a better way, and we can all learn from his lesson.
Root out fear in every level of your workplace. Actively encourage people to be honest and open. It may take a while before they trust the changes, but you’ll be on the right track.
Don’t wait for somebody else. Leaders lead. If you’re a leader … be the change you want to see.
