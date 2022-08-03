The four weeks I spent on the mainland are rich with happy memories. As in the past, this trip featured many fun-filled reunions with family and friends. These were treasured moments with plenty of old stories and laughter as we relived with one another the good old days. For me, a return to the U.S. is always a pleasant adventure.
But there was a downside to it all that I should have seen coming. Last year, when I went home, I was chided for my use of the expression “you people,” “It’s demeaning,” I was told. This year the arguments started over other things. When I admitted to relatives that I would sometimes playfully address young volunteer teachers as “Toots,” I was admonished for using an unacceptable and dismissive term for women. By then I was a little afraid to admit anything further about what I did or said.
Then came the argument over the ending of the new Broadway production of “My Fair Lady.” The musical ends with Eliza Doolittle walking off the stage and right out the door when Henry Higgins, the “confirmed old bachelor” who has lost his heart to her, asks her to bring him his slippers. How dare he speak that way to a woman!
Most of my family was enchanted with the new ending. A budding romance ended because Henry had the temerity to give Eliza an order. I tried to point out that Henry’s words were a sort of surrender, but one that could only be properly understood in the social context of the 1950s. “Bring me my slippers” was a capitulation by the speaker. Higgins, the “confirmed bachelor,” had been entirely transformed as his heart was stolen by Eliza, the woman he himself had transformed from a flower girl into a proper lady. The power of love: that was the message of the play, I always believed. But, the counterargument was that love could be lost by a single remark.
Was I mistaken? Could an offhand comment, something that used to be entirely acceptable, really do such damage? Was I blind or deaf to the new code that had been adopted in the U.S. in recent years? Was there no end to the mistakes I would be charged with making in what had once been my own homeland?
Then there were the personal health issues that came up: the fungus infection in my toes that began 40 years ago in Chuuk when coral got lodged beneath the nails. Do I drink too much? What about that one cigarette a day that I have been smoking for years? I could protest that I didn’t seem to have any serious health issues: no medication, no operations, normal heart rate. But that didn’t seem to matter. I just wasn’t following the rules for good health. Isn’t there anything I’m doing right?
I felt like a boor, an old man who had spent too many years in a faraway place to carry on a polite conversation with even those who knew me best. I felt like an outlander who had returned from beyond the borders. But then again, my family was just trying to help, as they constantly reminded me.
Yes, just like those early missionaries were earnestly trying to help the “natives” they were sent to minister to. The missionary efforts were sincere, just like the efforts of my relatives to assist me in avoiding the mistakes that might block a successful return to the U.S. But they also made me feel like a dummy.
Both groups were well-intentioned, but I was beginning to sympathize with the feelings of the island people who were pushed to accept a code that they did not entirely understand. Most importantly, I began to understand how they could resent the intrusions of the people who offered to help them. Wasn’t there anything at all that they were doing right? That’s the question that rang in my head by the end of this trip.
Father Francis Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.