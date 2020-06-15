Last week, I dispatched myself to Granny Duty in the states.
Shedding Mommy Duty for Granny Duty is not easy. In addition to all the travel arrangements for those going, I must make arrangements for those left behind. But somehow, everything came together — not perfectly — and I was on a plane with Deborah early in the week.
Traveling in June 2020 is a whole new and frustrating experience, especially when traveling with a young adult with disabilities. But somehow, we survived the masks and planes and airports to end our first long day in Houston at Grandma Middlebrooke’s. (The first order of duty when arriving in the states is to check in with The General.)
The next morning, the first June grandbaby arrived. Ian Andrew Middlebrooke, son of our Thomas and his wife, Tiffany, was born by caesarean section in Arkansas. I would have reported there for Granny Duty, except I would not have been allowed in the hospital.
After sharing the news and pictures with his great-grandmother and great-aunt, I headed toward Florida, where my second daughter, Anna, is awaiting her second daughter. Along the way, I occasionally checked in with Ian’s daddy, wishing I really could be in two places at once.
The sun was down when I pulled into Anna’s driveway, but the granddaughter was up.
Such excitement!
“Mom-Mom!”
“Debba!”
Two-year-old Granger was a welcoming committee of one. She was thrilled that Mom-Mom was more than a picture on a screen. Before the suitcases hit the floor, the requests to read and play were already coming.
Granny Duty had begun.
The next morning, she was ready to go — here, there, and everywhere. She’s a happy half-pint, interested in everything around her, and ever so happy to drag Mom-Mom with her wherever she goes. (Mom-Mom is a willing accomplice, as long as her energy holds out.)
After Granger’s little sister arrives, Granny Duty will continue with brief encampments in Arkansas and Wisconsin. Sadly, I’ll miss the granddaughters on the East Coast.
Being on Granny Duty, even for a short time, is a privilege I don’t take lightly. To see my children succeeding with their children is as humbling as it is rewarding. Apparently, with all my shortcomings as a mother, by the grace of God, I did a few things right.
“Whee!”
She’s back — twirling and dancing!
Must go.
Duty calls.