And now we are 21.
Deborah, our daughter with Down syndrome, celebrated her 21st birthday last week.
And I celebrated my 21st anniversary of suddenly becoming a mother of a child with disabilities.
It’s been a bumpy ride for both of us, but Deborah may not see it that way.
For Deborah, the daily therapies, the visits to specialists, and the constant drumbeat of encouragement and correction is just her life. She has taken it in stride since Day 2, when she found herself in an isolette on an airplane going to Okinawa.
Of all my children, Deborah is an overcomer.
And she doesn’t even know it.
She’s worked her way out of knee braces, ankle braces and back braces. Despite the odds against her, she walked a few months before her fifth birthday.
She could read at age 3, and she progressed well in her schooling until an infection at age 12 set off an autoimmune response that culminated in Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS) at age 16.
Despite severe regressions in speech and fine motor skills, she persevered.
She went to school for the first time as a high schooler and graduated last year, earning a Presidential Award for Academic Achievement, which is given to students who overcome obstacles in the completion of their courses of study. (The child who struggles to say a sentence actually gave a powerpoint presentation to her class!)
She should now be working, but the behaviors caused by PANS are keeping her from that next step to independence.
Of course, I’m working on this, as I’ve worked at everything for Deborah.
Unfortunately, I’ve reached a point where it’s much harder to move the mountains that are blocking my girl.
In the beginning, the fight was with a little body that slowly learned how it was to work in the world. Along the way, I worked/fought with various providers who needed their understanding of Down syndrome expanded.
Then we moved into the relatively easy years of learning, which required diligence and consistency.
After 12, the road became very steep. I found myself fighting the child (who could do little to help herself) and the medical and insurance establishments that refuse to acknowledge the existence of PANS.
Once she is well enough to work, we are facing an island that has underserved people with disabilities for decades.
Although tired, I must continue to fight.
So Deborah can continue to win.