In January 1973, I was a 15-year-old high school sophomore in rural Pennsylvania.
I spent my days in relative innocence and knew very little about the outside world. I relied on my mother to interpret the news of the day.
So when the biggest news of January 1973 hit the papers — the 7-2 decision of the Supreme Court to legalize abortion — I did not know the details, nor did I grasp its significance.
I doubt anyone really did, no matter their age.
Who could have foreseen the flood of evil and death that followed that decision? Some wise souls likely did, but their thoughts never filtered down to my young ears.
As for the details, I learned a few over the years. But I did not know the back story of the decision until I watched a new movie, “Roe v. Wade.” (Now streaming for $19.95 on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, and other platforms.)
“Jane Roe” — Norma McCorvey — had been handpicked by Planned Parenthood and the National Association for the Repeal of Abortion Laws (NARAL) to challenge abortion laws in Texas. Henry Wade was the district attorney for Dallas County.
Norma was pregnant and unmarried, and the lawyers lied to get her cooperation. In the end, Norma had the baby. After years of speaking for abortion rights, she had a change of heart and became a pro-life advocate.
The proceedings were questionable from the start. There was never a jury trial. The initial complaint was heard in a district court and was appealed from there.
The Supreme Court first heard the case in 1971, when only seven justices were seated. The first decision was 4-3 for abortion, but Justice Harry Blackmun suggested the case be reheard with a full court.
Between the first and second hearings, pressure from the public and their own families changed a few minds, and that resulted in the final 7-2 decision.
The movie is told against the backdrop of the life and career of Bernard “The Scraper” Nathanson, who helped found NARAL and who did over 75,000 abortions before his eyes were opened through ultrasound technology. He left NARAL, went to work for the National Right-to-Life Committee and made a short pro-life movie, “The Silent Scream” (still available on YouTube).
As movies go, “Roe v. Wade” is not an award winner.
But it’s worth watching.
Because it’s a story worth knowing.