Although I finished my Granny Duty tour a few weeks ago, I am still very much on Granny Mode this summer.
I’m watching videos and seeing pictures of the newbies, and answering new-parent questions. With each new smile, my Granny heart grows. But my Granny mind grows more concerned.
What kind of world have my new grandsons and granddaughter entered? What will it look like a year from now? Or by the time they are old enough to start home school?
I shudder to think.
The world I saw while stateside was full of fear and paranoia. Big Brother signage directed everyone to wash hands, wear masks and stay six feet away — even on the interstates!
But the signage was sometimes silly. One recommended that people stay apart — because “a smile can cross the miles.” Excuse me? We’re all supposed to be masked — who can see if anyone is smiling?
Think, people. Think.
This world my grands are getting is one where many people do not think. They react. They believe the loudest voices who shout the longest, even when such voices are demonstrably wrong.
The concept of truth is being eroded every day. Back in the dark ages when I was in high school, progressive educators dressed up relativism in chic clothes, called it “situational ethics,” and foisted it on unsuspecting freshmen in composition classes. (Thankfully, I had a mother who saw through it and brought her sense of righteousness to bear on her mush-brained daughter to steady her course.)
Now the clothes are off — and naked relativism is being enshrined in all its glory. Now anyone can define truth however he wants (or however his group tells him to define it). If I, a 63-year-old white grandmother, choose to identify as a young male polar bear, you can’t say I’m wrong.
God help us!
And God help my grandchildren who are going to grow up in such a world.
Of course, we have had such a world before. The history of Israel is punctuated by times of rebellion and times when “everyone did what was right in his own eyes.” Each of those times was met by God with a time of judgment before restoration.
God is not sleeping now. And all of this turmoil is not beyond his control. His redemption is nearer now than ever before.
Therein is the comfort.
For me.
And for my grandchildren.