Several years ago, while attending a presentation on a business opportunity that piqued my interest, the person who invited me to the event came up and asked, “Frank, what is your 'why?'” Believing I knew what the question was, I answered, “Because you asked me to show up.” Man, was I totally wrong!
After giving my embarrassingly erroneous response, my forgiving comrade again asked, “What is your 'why,' meaning, what Hurts You? What motivates you to passionately pursue your best life?” I then looked at my friend and politely asked, “Why?”
If you think about the dreams you want to fulfill or the goals you want to achieve, you'll realize that your "why" plays a major role in the drive necessary to make them come to fruition. Your desire for a bigger home is probably because the house you have now cannot accommodate your growing family. Your dream to go on that family vacation is because you're finding it difficult to even treat your kids to the movies. Your wish to retire comfortably and soon is because you're currently working long hours and fear that your retirement pension won't be able to cover your basic needs.
One of the greatest motivators to help you fulfill your dreams will be the truthful answer (to yourself) about your "why."
I put the words "to yourself" in parentheses for a very specific reason. Some people aren't comfortable with openly expressing themselves. To be truthful with your answer, don’t be intimidated or embarrassed with the thought that you would have to tell anyone. While later in time you may have the need or desire to share that information with someone, you need to dig deep and pull that reason - that "why" - out from under the pile of doubt, fear, discouragement, and rejection that you've received over time and start to pursue a better life than what you have today.
Defining your "why" is undoubtedly the most important question that you'll need to answer because it is that answer – that reason – that will push you during those times you feel like giving up on your dreams or your goals.
What should your "why" be? It should be that promise you made to yourself, that dream you shared with your spouse, that commitment you gave to your children, that resolution you vowed to do, or that wrong that you need to make right. It should be something that eats at you every day and bothers you when you try to sleep.
If you think that you don't have a "why," or if you still don't know what your "why" is, get off your high horse, drop your defenses, and go to that inner space that you permit no one to enter for any reason whatsoever. Don’t fear that you’ll need to allow anyone to enter, however, what you need to do is to go there, find that agony or embarrassment that you've hidden for some time, and commit to doing everything you can to relieve yourself of that pain.
Find your "why" and deal with it!