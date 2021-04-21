Personally, I avoid obvious displays of disagreement as much as possible. When I was in my younger “woke” years, I secretly boycotted my displeasure of the government by freely stealing rolls of toilet paper, trash bags and paper towels from bathrooms in government offices. During those years, I was also highly charged with bringing light to the atrocities of the Japanese Occupation of Guam during World War II. I wrote op-eds and sent them to The New York Times and other large papers but to no avail. Realizing that the early '90s were not the time for the world to hear my pleas for recognition and restitution, I took out my frustrations by stealing toilet paper and paper towels from Japanese restaurants. If I was especially enthusiastic, I might lock the bathroom doors so that customers couldn’t get into them, disrupting service. In my head boomed, “This is for the people of Guam, you m***** f*****!”
Yet, as the nation braces for the jury verdict on the George Floyd case, I find myself sympathizing with the demonstrators for reasons that go far beyond institutional racism. It is about finding the jerks on the police force who make a mess for their right and honest colleagues; it is about the justice system, the media and all the others who claim to speak for others different from them who lead their lives day in and day out with a multitude of challenges across many fronts.
About racism, I absolutely understand full well its impact on me. Just a couple of weeks ago I was lectured by a new sales assistant in my local and beloved Ace Hardware. I was tinkering with a piece of rubber tubing to see if it would work for a project by using the store’s tube cutter. The woman sharply remarked – in that way that only those of us who have experienced racism immediately understand – “you’re not supposed to do any cutting in the store.” Duh, the sign 10 inches away is larger than me. What she didn’t know was I asked the store manager many minutes before if she could do the task for me, but she said to go ahead and do it myself, that it was OK. But this new person hadn’t given me the benefit of the doubt.
True to my nature, I didn’t protest. Instead, I promptly handed the tubing and cutter over secretly hoping she’d cut her finger off. Sadly, she remained intact, so I dismissed her with a delicious, “I’m done with you now, go away.” This is how I’ve always handled racism, by manipulating the situation for a lip-smacking end that I initiate. I suppose it’s why I never felt the urge to join a protest over it or to put a sign on my lawn.
But I am joining the resistance in Minneapolis because, first of all, there is absolutely such a thing as excess force. Once handcuffed, zip tie feet for further restraint – you don’t have to kneel on a suspect’s neck, for Christ's sake. In addition, you don’t need to shoot to kill. Shoot them in the knees or ankles, in the crotch if you have to. Move that bullseye sheet in target practice at the police academy away from the heart and other vital organs.
Look, if we can take an elephant or big cat down almost instantaneously without killing it, surely we can shoot darts filled with tranquilizers at would-be criminals. Can’t law enforcement activate a can of a gas that causes a ne'er-do-well to pass out? Couldn't the officers present at the George Floyd incident simply overcome him the same way kidnappers do it in the movies – chloroform in a Minneapolis Police branded handkerchief?
Beyond the police, the media should not be allowed to turn courtroom proceedings into ratings bonanzas that fuel public unrest. Cases as sensitive as the George Floyd case should be heard in closed courts in the interest of peace – judges should know this, prosecutors and defense attorneys should know this, too. Indeed, from the safe distance of my ever enclosing garden, I am supporting the protesters, praying they don’t get themselves hurt or harm others while they make their necessary voices heard.
Parents and teachers of students with severe emotional disturbances know how to take down extremely violent students without having to resort to firearms, certainly without having to kneel on their necks for untold minutes. I stand with the protesters in Minneapolis because the police, and every public institution that serves the people, need to embrace new science and psychology to make their work more humane. Most importantly, the work needs to become more unifying.
But honestly, knowing full well that I will come off as dull, I must ask why demonstrators must be so destructive. If you must rebel, I offer you my previous strategies. Discreetly put some rolls of paper in your bag as often as you can, or if you are really furious, use a government facility, but don’t flush. Then tell your friends to do the same. See where I’m going here?
This could be a real movement. Pun intended.