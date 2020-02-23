Feb. 21 has been designated International Mother Tongue Day by the United Nations. Last year, on Valentine’s Day, at the signing of the proclamation, our maga’håga declared Feb. 21 Mother Language Day. Serendipitously, I love this word! On Valentine’s Day this year, among all the beautiful messages and heart-filled electronic Valentine’s wishes I received from family and friends, I got a wonderful video clip of a young boy explaining how to make a peanut butter and raspberry jelly sandwich in CHamoru. Kudos to the proud parent of this Hurao Neni’ Academy student, who probably had no idea that this precious language clip would become a gift that keeps on giving. Capturing memories of our children is in itself a treasure. But witnessing young children speaking CHamoru as the most natural thing in the world has become a rare and remarkable gift. I shared the clip widely. I am struck by the joy and pleasure this peanut butter and jelly sandwich recipe brought to those of us who speak CHamoru.
When I was growing up, my nana and her sisters were an integral part of my child-rearing experience. In order to communicate with Nana, I learned her language. She spoke CHamoru, so we spoke CHamoru. That was the most ordinary, natural thing in the world. Nobody would have thought to memorialize our conversations for posterity because we lived and spoke as if our language would never die.
The world has changed. Of course, it has. It always has. But what is truly different today is that we, who are nanas – and tatas for that matter – have stopped speaking and teaching our mother tongue to our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We frequently lament the generational divide. We speak with sadness about how separated we feel from the children in our lives, especially if we haven’t mastered digital communication. So, when a young child speaks CHamoru unabashedly, it has become extraordinary and elicits expressions of hope and excitement.
My generation speaks CHamoru because we were spoken to in CHamoru. It is as simple as that. If we make a concerted effort to speak CHamoru to our children of all ages, they will learn to speak it. No program in school, no public mandate, no noble effort by language advocates can have the same impact as we can have as speakers of the language of our ancestors. Speaking is teaching. Whether na’chalek, pao asu, appleng, or lakse’, sångan ha’.
What we do when we speak and teach our mother tongue matters from a global perspective as well. Let’s reflect on why we celebrate Ha’ånen Fino’ Nåna, or International Mother Language Day. According to UNESCO, “When a people are deprived of the choice to be educated in their own language, whole cultures are eroded. The fact that today, 40% of the global population is still not given a choice to learn their ancestral languages or to be educated in those languages, is a tremendous loss for everyone!”
Hegemonic languages, such as English, connect people to each other and facilitate global communication. That is good. The consequences to indigenous languages spoken by small numbers of people, however, have been devastating, whether intentional or not. We can reverse this tidal wave sweeping over our fragile island linguistic landscape with a weapon only we, as CHamoru language speakers, have at our disposal. Our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren will speak the language that our ancestors spoke and gifted to us only if we speak it.
Our language has evolved continuously to reflect new realities with new word acquisitions. It tells the story of the ancient navigators who first settled on our shores and the interactions and ingenuity of our ancestors through cultural exchanges, colonization, natural disasters and wars not of their making. Embedded in our language is the history of a resilient people with roots in an Austronesian prototypical language, which connected our ancestors to people in Southeast Asia 5,000 years ago. This is the legacy that our language has gifted to us. If we use it, we won’t lose it!