Some of us were fortunate enough to be able to attend the ceremonial welcome of the Spanish Navy training ship Juan Sebastián De Elcano. The ship arrived as part of the celebration of the 500th anniversary of Magellan’s stopover on Guam in what would become the first circumnavigation of the globe. Usually these are stiff affairs in which polite remarks are made before gifts are exchanged, but this was a bit different.
The reception for the Spanish ship felt a bit like a verbal duel at times, one of those teasing contests that islanders delighted in long before Magellan and shipmates showed up. “Your ship may be a lot bigger, but our canoes are much faster. ... You may have made it around the world, but our canoes were exploring the vast ocean far earlier.” The refrain might have been something like this: “We may be small, and we might have been a pawn in the battle among colonial powers back then, but remember that we have some medals of our own.”
Fair enough. So let’s count some of the trophies in the showcase
1.) “First Pacific island in any part of the remote Pacific settled.” By that is meant any island that people couldn’t walk or swim to during the Ice Age when a land-bridge nearly connected New Guinea with Asia. We were the first ones here. Well, maybe the northern islands in the Marianas were a little ahead of Guam.
2.) Who were the first people anywhere in the world (as far as we know) to make a long-distance canoe voyage – “long” meaning 1,200 miles without lots of little islands as stopovers on the way? This is a serious achievement, since there was lots of competition from different parts of the world. You did hear of the Vikings, right? Did their ancestors cross the Atlantic even before us? Not at all likely. We’ll take that crown, too. Thank you.
3.) What was the first island “discovered” by the West? Kindly note that the word discovered is in quotes. Obviously the local people found the islands first. There would have been no one to greet Magellan and company if they hadn’t. But, if I may speak on behalf of the visitors, remember that it was they who sailed to Guam, half-way round the world, not the other way around.
4.) Some of you may wince when I mention this, but where was the first Christian mission launched in the Pacific? Not in Polynesia. They were second by over a century. Not in Melanesia, which was even later. No, it was here in the Marianas – nearly 150 years after the Magellan stopover. (Things moved slowly in those days.) We get that medal as well.
But here let me add a shout-out for my own tribe. It was the Jesuits who undertook the mission – at the insistence of a priest who had visited the islands a few years earlier and thought the people would fold their hands, roll their eyes upwards and present themselves meekly for baptism. We all know how that worked out, don’t we? Even so, we Jesuits were here long before the Dominicans.
For a time the Marianas was one of the most popular mission assignments in the world – at least for those who craved the palm of martyrdom. Volunteers for the mission here had a much better hope of attaining their goal than anywhere else – including the French mission territory in upper New York State, which produced a half-dozen martyrs of its own. (But that’s nothing. We had double that number here!)
5.) What was the first formal educational institution anywhere in the Pacific? (We’re not talking about navigational training circles here. We are speaking of real schools.) Ah, there’s another first for us here on Guam. We can claim San Juan de Letran, the school opened by San Vitores the year after his arrival. That might not beat out Harvard University, but it tops any other school in the Pacific. The school lasted far longer than the Jesuits who founded it, by the way. It was still operating in the 19th century. There’s just no way the Dominicans can top that!
Those are just a few of the awards in the island trophy case. Perhaps you know of a few others. The next time a foreign vessel shows up here, perhaps we can put them all on display to impress our visitors even more.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.